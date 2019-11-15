Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Goes ‘Cowgirl’ In Red Lingerie & Cowboy Hat

Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez just wowed her two million followers yet again with a sultry shot where she posed in skimpy red lingerie and a matching flame-hued cowboy hat.

Flaunting her amazing figure is nothing new for Suzy. She first shot to fame after winning the Brazilian Miss BumBum competition in 2015, and recently reclaimed the title in the inaugural International contest this past fall.

Fortunately for fans, the curve of her award-winning bumbum was on full display in her latest shot. In the picture, Suzy stood angled sideways to best show off the insane curves of her killer body.

The bralette was a halter style, with a criss-cross detail at the collarbone that wrapped around the stunner’s neck. The thin back straps revealed a small tattoo at Suzy’s ribcage. Moreover, the bralette was a bright red shade that looked particularly beautiful against the brunette beauty’s tanned and toned limbs.

Flaunting her washboard abs, Suzy then completed the look with a teeny tiny pair of matching red panties. The side straps extended up towards her belly button, emphasizing her phenomenal hourglass figure. Moreover, the side of her famously pert posterior is on fully display, no doubt delighting her fans.

Suzy’s long brown hair was styled into loose beachy waves, and they cascaded down towards her lower back. She wore a sultry smokey eye and the slightest hint of bronzer, as well as a classic pink manicure. She opted to keep her lips bare.

The picture also gave the hint of thigh-high red leather boots, particularly noticable above her right knee. That said, the accessory that grabs the most attention is undoubtedly her striking red cowboy hat. Suzy posed with one arm in the air, and the other tipping the fun headwear.

In the background was an inviting bed, adding the final sultry touch to the shot.

In her caption, Suzy playfully referred to herself as a “cowgirl,” and fans went crazy over both the picture and caption. The upload earned over 11,000 likes and around 140 comments.

“Hottest Cowgirl,” one fan agreed, along with a smiley face.

“Beautiful my love,” wrote a second lovestruck user, adding several red heart emoji.

“Red hot, Suzy,” added a third, along with a bikini and fire emoji.

“I’m in love,” concluded a fourth, along with a red lip and two fire emoji.

This is not the first time this week that Suzy has leaned into an Americana themed photoshoot. Just yesterday, she wowed fans when she modeled an American flag printed bandeau top. Most tantalizingly, she censored her body with a “top secret” badge, as covered by The Inquisitr.