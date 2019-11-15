Blake Shelton Reveals If Gwen Stefani & Adam Levine Will Return To ‘The Voice’

Blake opened up about the chances of the coaches ever returning to the show.

Blake Shelton opened up about the chances of seeing his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, and friend Adam Levine one day return to their coaching roles on The Voice. The country star, who is the only coach to appear on every single season of the NBC singing competition, spoke out about if it’s possible some of his past co-stars will head back to the show once again. He made it pretty clear that Gwen, in particular, won’t leave for good after Season 17 wraps.

Speaking at a post-CMA Awards press conference in Nashville on November 14, Blake hinted that it’s almost certain Gwen will be back for more. He also suggested that there’s a good chance of previous coaches returning to their red spinning chairs once more.

“We’re not seeing the last of Gwen on that show by any means. I wouldn’t say we’ve seen the last of anybody who’s ever been on that show,” Blake shared, per Entertainment Tonight.

“They’ve said from the beginning that once somebody’s a coach on The Voice, they’re always a part of the family,” he added.

The “God’s Country” singer also shared that he certainly didn’t plan for or want his girlfriend to leave the show after the current round. It was announced earlier this year that she would be replaced by Nick Jonas for Season 18, set to debut in February 2020, while Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend will stay.

“I don’t know that I have any power with that, but I definitely have a loud voice when it comes to [bringing her back],” he said, shortly after Gwen confirmed that she too didn’t want to be replaced.

The “God Gave Me You” singer added that he did “make it known that I don’t ever want her to leave.”

While Blake made it very clear that he wants his “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” collaborator by his side on the coaching panel once again, he also admitted that he knows it’s important to the show’s format to keep the coaching line-up rotating in order to keep things fresh.

“[I know] that the show needs to keep reinventing itself and the only way to do that is to change the coaches out every season a little bit — as long as it’s not me,” he said, suggesting he has no plans to leave the show himself any time soon.

Blake’s latest comments about Gwen come shortly after he joked that he found it to be “unacceptable” that Nick would replace his girlfriend.

The country superstar even teasingly vowed to take the Jonas Brothers singer down when he makes his debut on the series.