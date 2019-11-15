‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Long Legs In A Tiny White Leotard

Blonde bombshell Lauren Drain has wowed her followers yet again — this time by flaunting her killer body in a tiny white leotard.

The stunner, who once trained as a cardiac nurse, has been a roll posting a number of sultry throwback shots, like one in a red lace bikini and another in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. They were posted to highlight Lauren’s personal training program, which ends its sign up period in just three days, and this picture is just the latest sizzling advert.

In the shot, Lauren posed in what appeared to be a loft style warehouse. The walls were oversized brick, painted white, and were decorated with large windows with protective cages, adding to the warehouse vibes. Lauren stood in the corner of corner of the room, angled sideways to give her audience full view of her fantastic figure.

Lauren’s attire was an unusual choice for the social media star; though she normally favors athleisure wear or bikinis, she opted this time for a sweet and feminine white leotard. The high-neckline featured a small frill trim, and there was a cream colored lace throughout the bodice. The lace continued down Lauren’s arms, which were covered with a sheer netting material.

The leotard expertly clung to Lauren’s torso, showing off her trim figure, and Lauren accentuated her waist by ever-so-slightly arching her back.

Most importantly, the attire made sure to feature a thong cut in the back, so that little of the blonde beauty’s perky posterior is left to the imagination. Moreover, the side pose showed off her derriere to its best advantage, and Lauren made sure to bend her other leg to flaunt her toned thigh. Her long and lean legs were elongated even further with a pair of beige high-heeled sandals.

Lauren’s styling for the picture kept with the sweet vibes. Her long blonde locks were styled into loose waves, and they cascaded down past her shoulders. She wore a subtle smokey eye, nude lipstick, and the faintest hint of highlighter on her chiseled cheekbones. The final touch was a light pink manicure.

Since the picture was posted to Lauren’s secondary account, it did not receive as many likes as her main one would have gotten. Nevertheless, it still earned just shy of 4,000, along with around 20 comments.

“She’s a nurse?” one awestruck fan wrote in, with the surprised face emoji.

“You are so beautiful… ” gushed another, adding his wish for an autograph from the blonde stunner.

“Love this outfit!!!” commented a third.

“Hot,” concluded another, with several fire, heart-eye face, and red heart emoji.