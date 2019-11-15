WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Considering Unusual Gimmick Match For ‘TLC’ Pay-Per-View

WWE fans only have less than a week and a half to wait before the promotion’s next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, which is scheduled for November 24. However, recent reports are already teasing what viewers could look forward to at this year’s TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, which won’t be taking place until December 15. Per these reports, the event might include one rather unexpected gimmick match between Friday Night SmackDown superstars Roman Reigns and “King” Baron Corbin.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is already advertising a few bouts for TLC, including two TLC Matches, which allow wrestlers to use tables, ladders, and/or chairs as weapons. These include a Women’s Tag Team Championship match between reigning titleholders The Kabuki Warriors and the duo of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, as well as a singles match between Reigns and Corbin. The publication, however, cited this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which claims that the stipulation for the latter match has yet to be fully confirmed.

“It could be tables ladders or chairs, but dog collar match has also been up for consideration.” wrote Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

According to Sportskeeda, Reigns and Corbin have put their ongoing feud on hold as they team up with each other to represent SmackDown at Survivor Series. However, their rivalry is expected to pick up where it left off once this month’s pay-per-view is over, and as the publication speculated, it could be Corbin’s recent derisive comments about Reigns’ “Big Dog” nickname that convinced WWE’s creative team to suggest a dog collar match as a way for both men to settle their differences.

“Nothing is confirmed yet as they can also have a traditional TLC match, but WWE is leaning towards the ridiculous stipulation,” Sportskeeda added.

As previously documented by The Inquisitr, dog collar matches are nothing new in the world of pro wrestling, as the WWE Network’s Hidden Gems series featured one such match from 1983, pitting the late “Rowdy” Roddy Piper against Greg “The Hammer” Valentine. But even with Sportskeeda opining that the concept is “ridiculous” in today’s modern wrestling scene, Bleacher Report did mention several other dog collar matches in a 2015 article. The outlet noted that these are a take on the more conventional chain match, where two wrestlers are “shackled to each other” in such a way that they cannot retreat, both competitors staying in the ring until the winner drags the loser toward all four corners.