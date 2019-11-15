Devon Windsor Runs Along The Beach In A White Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret Angel rocked a skintight white swimsuit ahead of her wedding.

Devon Windsor gave fans serious bride vibes in a new video posted to her Instagram account. Ahead of her impending wedding to Johnny ‘Dex’ Barbara, which is set to take place over the weekend, the gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model stunned in an all-white swimwear look as she ran along the beach to celebrate her nearest and dearest jetting in to the sunny Caribbean island St Barts to attend her big day.

Devon channelled her inner-bride in the fun and light all-white look, which included a sheer mesh short sleeved coverup that stretched all the way down to the floor and flowed in the wind during a breezier day at the beach.

The star once again proved she’s not afraid to put her fit and toned body on display as her swimsuit was a fun ribbed design with full cups and a tie design across her chest. The white look featured fuller straps that stretched across both of her shoulders, while the high-cut design flashed just a little booty and a whole lot of leg as she turned her back to the camera as she got closer to the water.

Devon started off in the clip, which she shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers on November 14, by looking out towards the stunning scenery at the coast as she stretched both of her arms up in the air.

She then swivelled round on the sand and flashed a very big smile for the camera. She ran towards the person shooting the video with her flowy coverup blowing behind her before then turning again to look at the ocean.

The supermodel had her blond hair flowing down for the beach day and she tousled her locks while she shielded her eyes from the beating down sun with a pair of dark, round sunglasses.

Devon’s beach foray was all set to the sound of the song “Big Jet Plane” by Angus and Julia Stone. The star told fans in the caption how excited she was to have so many of her family and friends join her in the tropical paradise for her nuptials.

The Model Squad reality star admitted that she was feeling “so much joy” and also used the same hashtag she’s been using over the past few days for all post related to her wedding, #DEVotedToDex, which combines hers and Johnny’s names.

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise Devon and share their congratulations.

One fan told the star after seeing her run around the beach, “This is amazing,” as another said, “So beautiful so gorgeous love you so much.”

“Congratulations happy for you,” another wrote.

The latest upload came shortly after Devon floored fans earlier this week after she posted a shot of herself and her mom, Lisa Windsor, that showed them as they soaked up the sun together in the tropical paradise.

The gorgeous snap showed both rocking pieces from Devon’s own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, as they posed together in the sunshine.