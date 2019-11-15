Whoopi Goldberg Celebrates Birthday On ‘The View’ But It’s The Show’s Audience Members Who Get All The Gifts

Whoopi Goldberg celebrated her birthday on The View, but it was the ABC talk show’s audience members who went home with all the gifts during an epic blowout to honor the EGOT winner on her 64th year of life.

The audience was first treated to a rousing performance of the classic 1965 tune “My Girl” by the cast of the Broadway play, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations as the panel of women walked out, including included Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman.

After delving into a discussion of hot topics, the four women chatted about Goldberg’s birthday. During a year where the show moderator has hospitalized after a battle with both pneumonia and sepsis, Goldberg revealed to viewers that she “loves a good birthday” and celebrates every year for those she knew who did not make it to her age.

Panelist Meghan McCain was absent from the festivities, informing viewers earlier in the week that she would sadly be missing Goldberg’s on-air party to participate in a panel discussing Magnitsky Laws for sanctioning human rights abusers.

The show then segued into a segment titled “Whoopi’s Favorite Things” where Goldberg said she is “always on the lookout for unique presents that people may have not thought of or do not know about” and “couldn’t wait to give this year.”

Goldberg and Sunny Hostin stood behind several staged areas, where The View moderator explained why she liked each particular item and what they personally meant to her.

Goldberg then announced to the studio audience that they would be going home with the items mentioned to rousing applause and screams reported ABC News.

Fans were treated to books, wall decor, a smartphone printer, a certificate for knife sharpening, a mini pop-up portable garden, an air fryer, and a certificate to a wellness retreat.

The value of the retreat, according to Goldberg, was worth $1,800.

“I’ve been given so much and people continue to give to me, so I want to share,” Goldberg said to Hostin, explaining why she wanted to do this for the studio audience in attendance at the special taping.

“I’ve got a lot, I’m sharing as much as I can,” she continued.

The show ended its birthday celebration for Goldberg with a return performance from the Broadway cast of Ain’t Too Proud who performed a medley of The Temptations greatest hits.

In a final generous nod to the audience, Goldberg gave its members with two tickets each to see a performance of the Tony-winning Broadway play.