Ciara Blows A Kiss In A Skimpy Black Bikini In Makeup-Free Video

Ciara's treated fans to a kiss as she stunned in a bikini.

Ciara blew fans a big kiss in a new video posted to her Instagram account as she slipped into a skimpy black bikini. The gorgeous singer and mom of two showed off her seriously fit and toned body in the two-piece in the clip as she celebrated being announced as the host of the 2019 American Music Awards.

The stunning “Level Up” singer appeared to be going completely barefaced as she ditched the makeup to give fans a look at her jaw dropping natural beauty while she soaked up all the sunshine somewhere very tropical.

Ciara stood in the middle of a pathway with several steps as she put her flawless figure on show and blew two big kisses to her 23.8 million followers before she flashed a double peace sign with both hands.

The 34-year-old stunned in a pretty simple dark two-piece that was made up of a square neck crop-top style top with thin straps that stretched across her shoulders.

Her impressive sculpted abs were also on show and highlighted by her high-waisted matching black bottoms that stretched all the way up past her bellybutton to show off her long, toned legs.

Ciara had her long dark hair flowing down past her shoulders in a natural tight curl, while she accessorized with two necklaces around her neck and a stack of gold bangles on her right arm.

She also gave just a flash of color to her dark swimwear look with glamorous bright red fingernails, but didn’t reveal the exact tropical location she was spending some downtime on before moving on to her next big project.

In the caption, she told fans that her sunny kissing session was “today’s mood” and admitted that she “can’t wait” to take the reins at the AMAs, which are set to take place on November 24.

The Boomerang video has already been viewed more than 600,000 times since Ciara posted it to her account and has also received more than 1,000 comments from impressed fans.

“Got that model body,” one person told her with several fire emoji. Another wrote, “Beautiful n sexy lucky Wilson,” referring to her husband, football player Russell Wilson.

“Body!! Gosh!!” a third comment read, while another Instagram user said of the “Thinkin’ Bout You” singer, “You’re the cutest” with a red heart emoji.

Others flooded the comments section of the bikini video with fire and heart eye emoji.

The latest look at Ciara in a bikini comes shortly after she stunned in a fun sparkly pink two-piece in another clip she posted to her Instagram account earlier this month.

That time, the star was actually sharing a sneak peek at her new music video for her new collaboration with Major Lazer and IZA, called “Evapora,” as she strut around in the desert in her colorful two-piece and thigh-high boots.