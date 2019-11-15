Ashanti Wows In Fiery Red Low-Cut Gown

Ashanti shared a number of photos of herself in a red garment on Instagram and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Only You” hitmaker wore a low-cut fiery red gown that had a lot of detailing in it. The breast area appeared to have sequins embroidered on it while the rest was poofy. The front was very short and showcased her golden legs and the back had a long train that was layered and fell to the floor. She paired the ensemble with heels and sported a short blond bob. She left the accessories to a bare minimum and applied no necklaces or bracelets.

In the first photo, Ashanti posed with her eyes closed and one hand raised to her shoulder. The dynamic shot had a red sheet attached to the dress that was blowing in the wind beside her which added some drama to the shot. The “Rain On Me” songstress was surrounded by a clear blue sky and trees with no leaves.

In the second image, it appeared that Ashanti was in the middle of a peaceful area, surrounded by nature. She wore the same outfit and stood out from the many colors around her. She posed with her hand on her hip and displayed her sharp jawline in a side profile shot. The plants had fully blossomed and made the picture look like it was taken from a beautiful fashion spread.

In the third and final upload, the “Happy” chart-topper crossed her legs over and sported another hand on the hip pose. This time, she stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Ashanti tilted her head slightly and made it look effortless.

In a matter of hours, her posts racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Lord have mercy! So gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Yesssss Ashanti!!! Beautiful as always!” another shared adding multiple flame emoji.

“That outfit and hair! Wowowow,” a third fan remarked.

“Ready for another album! Been a fan since ‘Foolish’,” a fourth follower commented.

Ashanti hasn’t released a new studio album since Braveheart, which she dropped in 2014.

Her fans were left a little confused when they found out that the artwork for Chixtape 5 which she appears on was in fact for Tory Lanez’s latest mixtape, per The Inquisitr. She treated her followers to behind the scenes photos from the shoot which saw her throwing it back to the early 2000s with the styling and props.

However, in an interview with Hollywood Life, she did reveal that she had been working on new material with a number of familiar names.