Celebrities Stand With Taylor Swift After Scott Borchetta & Scooter Braun Stop Her From Performing Old Songs

Taylor Swift has become a trending topic under the hashtag “IStandWithTaylor” after she opened up the owner of her former label, Scooter Braun, and his partner, Scott Borchetta, blocking her from performing her old songs. After her tweet went viral, a lot of celebrities shared their support.

It all started when Taylor expressed that she had been planning on performing a medley of her hits at the American Music Awards because she is going to be honored with the Artist of the Decade award later this month. She told her 85.1 million Twitter followers that Scott and Scooter told her that she’s not allowed to perform any of her old songs on television because they claimed that would mean she would be re-recording her songs before she’s allowed to.

“Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is. Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!!” model Gigi Hadid wrote.

“Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment?” Lily Allen also shared.

“F**k that. We’re with you,” Tinashe said, replying to Swift’s post.

“What a complete power pull @scooterbraun @scottborchetta. The way this industry is set up, there are times where we have to get legal permission to perform anything we share rights to. But denying access like this is solely to play with and diminish a person,” Rebecca Black tweeted.

She also let fans know that she had been planning to release a Netflix documentary about her life which she had been making for the past few years. Swift explained that Borchetta and Braun declined the use of her old songs of performances to be included in it even though the documentary doesn’t mention their names or the label.

Borchetta told Taylor that the only way she will only be allowed to use her music will be if agrees to not re-record her old music stop talking about him and Braun.

The “Bad Blood” hitmaker felt very strongly about sharing her experience, hoping it would help others who may be going through a similar situation.

She mentioned that Scott and Scooter had no creative input in writing any of the songs and did nothing to create the relationship Swift has with her fans she calls “Swifties.”

Taylor’s Twitter post has been liked by over 557,000 users and retweeted by more than 190,000, proving to have created a big conversation overnight.

According to Billboard, the American Music Awards will take place on November 24 in Los Angeles, California, at the Microsoft Theater. Fans of Swift might have to wait until the night to see if she was able to perform her old hits for the show.