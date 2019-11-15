Johnny Galecki Gives Passionate Update On His Post ‘Big Bang Theory’ Plans As He Prepares To Become A Father

The actor is ready to embrace fatherhood.

Johnny Galecki has a major news flash for his fans. The actor took to Instagram to post a stunning photo with his love, Alaina Meyer, as well as an update on what he is doing after wrapping his long-running CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory earlier this year.

Galecki posted two black and white photos taken by photographer Nancy Neil. In the first photo, a very pregnant Meyer stands wearing a black dress with a fur-trimmed coat thrown over her shoulders. The model is also wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Galecki is pictured wearing a suit and is crouched down next to Meyer as he holds on to her legs tightly. A second photo shows the parents-to-be as they are about to kiss.

In the caption to the photo, Galecki addressed his fans and the media as he shared what he is up to as he awaits the arrival of his first child.

“For those of you wonderful fans and websites speculating on what I am currently doing post [Big Bang Theory]. I am standing guard like a Golden Retriever for these two. Thank you all for your support and curiosity. Much love. #lifeisbeautiful. Don’t let it race by you,” Galecki wrote.

Meyer tagged his longtime love Alaina and included the intriguing hashtag: #plus11projectsindevelopmentcomingsoon.

Fans and friends hit the comments section of Galecki’s post to react to the sweet photo.

“Power trio,” one commenter wrote of Galecki, Meyer, and their baby.

“Parenthood looks amazing on you both. Congratulations,” another wrote.

“How perfect from one amazing chapter in your life closing to another one opening!” a third fan added.

The new photo comes just two weeks after Meyer was feted at a starry baby shower as she and the actor await the arrival of their son, whom they have named Avery. Meyer boasted a 35-week baby bump at the time, which means little Avery should be arriving sometime in the next few weeks.

While fans know that raising baby Avery will be Galecki’s next big project, the 44-year-old actor’s “11 projects in development” tease is also intriguing. It was recently announced that Galecki will reteam with a Big Bang Theory writer Anthony Del Broccolo to create an e-sports comedy, The Squad, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Galecki previously told Parade that he would take some time off after ending his 11-season run on The Big Big Bang Theory. The actor said he planned to travel and spend time with his family before getting back to work with his production company.

But for those who miss his character Leonard Hofstadter, Galecki added, “I’ll certainly be acting.”