Taylor Swift Releases New Song, ‘Beautiful Ghosts,’ From Upcoming Musical Film ‘Cats’

Taylor Swift has just released a new song titled “Beautiful Ghosts” for her upcoming musical film, Cats. Swift advertised the song’s release yesterday morning on her official Twitter account. It is now available to view on the Taylor Swift YouTube account.

Swift co-wrote the song with Andrew Lloyd Webber. The famed composer wrote Cats: The Musical, from which the upcoming theatrical film is based. The musical itself is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, written by T.S. Eliot.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the soundtrack version of “Beautiful Ghosts” is performed by Swift, but Francesca Hayward will sing the film version. Hayward is playing a cat named Victoria. Entertainment Tonight also claims that the song will play during the film’s closing credits, although it’s not clear which version.

In addition to co-writing an original song for the movie, Swift will also play the role of Bombalurina. A glimpse of the pop singer in character is visible in the official film trailer, which was released this past summer.

Swift’s millions of fans have taken to social media in the wake of the song’s release to let the singer know how much they love it. Hundreds of people are tweeting their favorite lyrics and discussing how moving they find the music.

Many of her fans believe the song should win the artist an Oscar at next year’s ceremony.

“Seriously if #BeautifulGhosts doesn’t win Taylor an Oscar, idk what will. It’s emotional, powerful, theatric, moving, and beautiful. It’s everything that a song in a musical should be, and I absolutely LOVE that it came from her. She is so talented it still blows me away.”

“[C]an i tattoo the line ‘scared to call them my friends and be broken again’ to my forehead because F*CK,” expressed a second fan.

“Anyone else crying over how beautiful Beautiful Ghosts is,” asked another user along with adding multiple emoji to their tweet.

Swift’s release of “Beautiful Ghosts” comes just hours after the starlet posted a public message addressed to Scooter Braun and his partner, Scott Borchetta.

The Inquisitr reported on her allegations that Braun and Borchetta are impacting her upcoming performances at the AMAs and beyond. Some of the singer’s fans believe “Beautiful Ghosts” is proof that Swift can thrive without Braun in the picture.

“The joke’s on Scooter and Scott cause Taylor Swift is the one who will be performing ‘Beautiful Ghosts,’ a song she owns at the Oscars next year,” stated an impassioned “Swiftie.”

You can view the official lyric video for “Beautiful Ghosts” below.

Cats will be released in theaters on December 20, 2019.