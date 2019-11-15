Megan Thee Stallion’s Insanely Curvaceous Body In Booty-Hugging Cheetah-Print Dress Stuns Instagram Followers

Megan Thee Stallion likely triggered heart palpitations in more than a few of her followers when she uploaded a photo series in which she’s rocking a super-tight cheetah-print dress. The knee-length formfitting dress does a great job of showing off all the curves of her voluptuous figure. Her derriere is the main attraction, though, thanks to the angle of each photo.

In the first image, she’s standing in a bathroom, but she moves to a bedroom for the second snapshot. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is offering a smoldering stare toward the camera in each one, ramping up the sultriness of both photos. She’s also rocking smoky eye makeup and a ponytail that trails down her back and beyond her butt.

The photo racked up more than 270,000 likes and over 4,200 comments within an hour of going live. In the comments section, fans seemed enthralled by Megan’s hourglass figure.

“Gahhhh damnnnnnnn,” one fan wrote. “Beautiful girl.”

“I’m obsessed,” another admirer wrote before adding a string of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Nah your body is sick. What’s the recipe?” a third Instagram user asked. “And don’t say Houston lmao.”

More than a couple of commenters seemed focused on the size of the rapper’s glutes.

“Planets could orbit that,” a fourth commenter quipped. “You be giving NASA problems huh?”

Megan’s stylist, EJ King, added a comment as well, but in it, he revealed that Megan’s dress is by American luxury sportswear designer Alexander Wang.

Megan’s Instagram followers are likely used to seeing the Houston-born rapper flaunting her booty in her photos. In a previous photo, she’s lying in front of a fireplace dressed in a formfitting Chanel dress that’s emblazoned with the French fashion house’s iconic logo.

The photo seemed designed to draw attention to her posterior, much like the photo of her in the cheetah-print dress. Her makeup was applied in a similar way too, triggering the same seductive effect on the viewer.

While most of the comments under her most recent photo were either collections of emoji or glowing praise for her curvaceous body, one fan asked if Megan had ever gotten plastic surgery. A couple of commenters replied to inform them that her body was all-natural.

Although Megan didn’t respond to the comment, she addressed plastic surgery rumors during an interview on Hot 97 and said that they were untrue.

During the interview, the “Cash Sh*t” rapper pointed out that it isn’t something that people ask her about in person.

“In person, everybody is cool about it but on the internet, they’re like ‘your boobs are fake, oh her body must be fake,'” she said.