WWE News: Rusev Shares Real Thoughts On Lana And Bobby Lashley Affair Storyline

WWE superstar Rusev recently spoke to Digital Spy about the controversial affair storyline involving his wife Lana and Bobby Lashley. During the interview, “The Bulgarian Brute” was asked if the angle is interfering with his real relationship, but he dismissed the idea of there being any issues in their marriage.

“Not many people are willing to do something like this, but we’re professionals so, of course, we’re used to it. [Being professional] is what any other actor does, you know, when you’re going to step on stage or whatever. This is no different than that.”

The storyline has been a polarizing one for the WWE Universe. For the past several weeks, Lana and Lashley have been having an affair on Monday Night Raw, which many critics have equated to bad soap opera. Each segment is loaded with sexual innuendos, and they tend to culminate with Lana and Lashley sharing a kiss.

One notable critic of the storyline is WWE announcer Corey Graves. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the Friday Night SmackDown commentator believes that the performers involved are being wasted.

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana lured Rusev into a trap by revealing that she was pregnant with his child. However, it was all just a ploy for Lashley to blindside her kayfabe ex and beat him down. Lana also revealed that Rusev tried to have sex with her in a tank at WrestleMania.

While the performers involved understand that it’s all a work, some fans have misinterpreted the affair as real. Lashley recently claimed that he’s received death threats because of the storyline, while abuse has been aimed at Lana online.

As Forbes notes, the storyline hasn’t helped boost Monday Night Raw ratings, which took another hit this week. However, it’s been popular on WWE’s YouTube and other social media channels, which are of equal importance in the eyes of the company’s management.

Vince McMahon is reportedly a fan of the storyline because it’s boosting the profile of all three participants. Lashley has struggled to find creative direction since returning to the company last year, but he’s been getting heat from the crowd as a result of this angle.

Some critics believe that this is WWE’s way of punishing Rusev and Lana, however, as they haven’t signed new contracts with the company yet. By humiliating the couple on television, it could tarnish their brand and make them lesser stars should they decide to go elsewhere.

The storyline also marks the second time that Rusev and Lana have been involved in a love triangle, but the previous one with Dolph Ziggler was cut short after the couple announced their engagement on social media.