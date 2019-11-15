‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Olivia Brower Rocks Colorful, Strapless Bikini While Sitting On The Beach

Olivia Brower is flaunting her incredible bikini body again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, November 14, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model shared a sizzling new photo to her account on the social media platform that proved to be popular with her 314,000 followers. In the shot, the 25-year-old was captured sitting cross-legged in the sand, a beautiful view of the calm ocean visible behind her. It seemed like a wonderful day to relax on the beach as the warm sun spilled down over Olivia’s flawless figure — so much so, in fact, that she had to use her arm to shade herself from its golden rays.

Of course, a day by the water calls for the perfect swimwear, and Olivia’s outfit certainly did not disappoint. The bombshell looked nothing short of stunning in a skimpy, strapless bikini that showed some serious skin, and did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

Olivia stunned in a minuscule two-piece that boasted a unique pattern and bright, bold colors that alone was enough to captivate the babe’s audience. The look included a sexy, strapless top with a flirty sweetheart neckline that fell low on her chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage well within eyesight.

On her lower half, the model rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally as risque. The piece featured a high-cut leg that exposed Olivia’s toned thighs and lean legs in their entirety. Meanwhile, its waistband sat just below her belly button and clung to her hips in all of the right ways, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

The bikini model kept her look simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a set of dainty bracelets so her striking features could take center stage. She wore her light brown hair down in beachy waves, which blew in the gentle ocean breeze behind her. Olivia also sported a minimal makeup look that included a light pink lip and a thick coat of mascara, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to the Sports Illustrated model’s Instagram page was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. As of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 10,000 likes after just eight hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“The cutest and hottest of all girls!!!!” one person wrote.

Another said that Olivia was “beautiful beyond words.”

A third fan questioned whether or not Olivia would be in next year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, and predicted she would be on the cover page if she did.

Olivia often stuns her massive Instagram following with steamy photos of her rocking a bikini. A short scroll down her feed currently brings fans to another eye-catching shot of the model leaving little to the imagination in a floral bikini that boasted another bright color palette, sending temperatures soaring on her page.