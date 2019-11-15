Dolly Castro Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Super-Tight Two-Piece Animal Print Outfit

Dolly Castro got a little wild with animal print in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the fitness model is rocking a leopard print crop top that accentuates her cleavage. She paired that with a curve-hugging snakeskin print skirt. The Nicaraguan beauty accessorized the outfit with a pair of leopard print heels and beaded white earrings.

Dolly wore her bleach blond hair swept over one shoulder and is sending a radiant smile the camera’s way. She appears to have been standing outside of a home when the photo was taken as you can see a tiled walkway plus potted plants and trees in the background.

In the caption, she wrote a sentence in Spanish which translates to, “You are the sum of your decisions.”

Dolly’s fans gushed over the photo in the comments section, and one of those compliments came from a fellow Latina model.

“Un angelito bello,” wrote Cuban bombshell Aylen Davis. Her comment means “beautiful little angel” in English

But Dolly’s English speaking fans chimed in as well.

“you always leave me with no words,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful pic young lady,” another added.

One admirer was a little more enthusiastic than the others.

“Dollyyyy!!!!!!!!! Dollyyyy!!!!!!!!” they raved. “Holy smokes you’re just too hot, to0 hot miss beautiful.”

In the caption, Dolly also revealed that her outfit is from fast-fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing. Dolly didn’t reveal the name of the items she’s wearing, however.

It looks like the model has a thing for wearing animal print. In her previous photo, she’s wearing leopard print leggings with a cropped white tank top. She looks ready for a hike as she’s outdoors, standing along a dusty path and there are hills in the background. Dolly is also pictured holding a large black backpack.

Unlike her most recent Instagram photo, Dolly’s caption for the post was written in English. The caption starts off inspirational with an encouraging message to her fans about perseverance.

“Don’t stop until you are proud,” she wrote. “Quality, in my opinion, is one of the most important things.”

Dolly later revealed that she was promoting a line of fitness products called 1st Phorm. The photo currently has more than 33,000 likes and over 400 comments.

Dolly also showcased her preference for animal print in an Instagram post she uploaded on October 30. In the shared photo she’s wearing a leopard print crop top and black leggings and the post is yet another bit of promotional content for 1st Phorm. It has accumulated over 31,500 likes and close to 450 comments since the day it was posted.