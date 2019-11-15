WWE News: Finn Balor Reveals Retirement Plans

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor has been one of the hottest acts in WWE since returning to NXT, but no superstar can compete forever. As quoted by Sportskeeda, the former Universal Champion appeared on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves and revealed how long he plans on wrestling for.

“Looking back now, I learned more than anything in those three years on Raw and SmackDown, so I wouldn’t necessarily change anything, but I’ve learned a lot from it and I can take that forward. I’ve still got another, I believe, eight years left in me, so not a lot of people have been fortunate enough to have done what I’ve done so fast.”

Balor is currently 38-years-old, so if he does retire when he intends to, he’ll have enjoyed a long career in the squared circle. It’s not uncommon for performers to retire when they reach their forties, but some superstars have been known to compete at a high level beyond that.

Balor is currently involved in a feud with Matt Riddle on the black and gold brand. He was originally scheduled to face Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: WarGames later this month, but his original opponent was sidelined with a neck injury and “The King of Bros” stepped in to replace him.

Balor has been outspoken since turning heel. As The Inquisitr reported last week, he criticized the NXT roster for being “pampered.” According to the former champion, they don’t have to experience the same trials that he did when he was a rising star.

The superstar has also been acknowledging his pre-WWE days recently. As documented by Ringside News, he mentioned NJPW and CMLL pay-per-views in response to a tweet by WWE on FOX, which referenced Balor as the only superstar to compete at every WWE and NXT event.

However, Balor has been showing shades of his NJPW persona, Prince Devitt, in recent weeks. He teased a future Bullet Club reunion on last week’s NXT during a segment involving his old cohorts AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

There have been rumors of Balor forming a new faction since his heel turn, and while he hasn’t ruled out doing something with his former teammates, he’s stated in recent interviews that he’d rather come up with something fresh and new.

While many fans would like to see Balor reunite with Styles and co. before he retires, the thought of him forming a new stable with current NXT heels is just as exciting.