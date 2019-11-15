Carrie Underwood Shows Off All Her Leggy CMA Awards Looks In One Instagram Image

Carrie Underwood gave her fans a good look at the sparkly ensembles that she wore while hosting the CMAs.

Carrie Underwood rocked multiple different outfits while hosting the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, and her latest Instagram post showcases just how many wardrobe changes she had to make during the show.

Carrie Underwood, 36, didn’t take home any awards during the ceremony, much to the shock of her adoring fans. However, “The Champion” singer proved that she was still one of the night’s biggest style stars by rocking a variety of striking ensembles. She wore almost a dozen different looks as she co-hosted the show with fellow country music icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, and she later took to Instagram to show off all of them.

Carrie’s post included ten snapshots of each outfit that she wore on Wednesday night, including the stunning floor-length gown that she walked the red carpet in. It featured sheer paneling, and it was embellished with exquisite gold details. Her second look perfectly encapsulated her signature stage style, which includes a lot of sparkle and a lot of leg. It was a mini dress completely covered with glittering orange fringe. Carrie paired the super-short beaded garment with gold high-heel sandals that accentuated her toned legs.

Carrie Underwood’s other eye-catching ensembles included a bejeweled blue pantsuit, a shimmering silver mini-dress with long sleeves, and a glamorous green gown with a plunging V-neck and a dangerously high thigh slit. It was also covered with rhinestones.

In the caption of her post, Carrie made sure to give shout-outs to all of the stylists, jewelers, and clothing and shoe designers who helped her look so amazing for her big night.

Carrie Underwood’s mini fashion diary also included a small snapshot of the black jumpsuit that she wore for her steamy performance of her new single, “Drinking Alone.” It featured revealing cutouts on the bodice and sheer paneling on the legs, which were embellished with intricate sparkly black beading.

It’s no secret that Carrie Underwood likes to shimmer and shine onstage, but a few of her CMA looks were all about the color. She rocked a vibrant red dress that featured an extremely short asymmetrical hemline in the front. However, the back of the gown was a lot more covered up, thanks to sheer red cape trailing behind her. One of her other memorable wardrobe changes was a strapless black dress that featured a sheer overlay embellished with colorful beaded flowers.

Carrie’s final leg leg-baring look of the night was a form-fitting blush mini dress featuring blue embroidery and a ethereal mesh train. The last outfit pictured in her Instagram post, a purple sequined jumpsuit, also made an appearance on Twitter. She reportedly wore it to an afterparty.

Ahead of the CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood’s stylists, Marina Toybina and Courtney Webster, chatted with People about the overall look that they were going for. They teased that there would be plenty of the “fringe and rhinestones” that female country singers have always loved, but the embellishments would be given modern makeovers.

“We’re always looking to nod to classic country style,” said Toybina. “But this year especially we wanted to incorporate those iconic country elements, but in modern ways.”