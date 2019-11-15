‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kayla’s New Boyfriend May Shock Viewers

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) has a brand new boyfriend on the other side of the time jump, and it is likely someone that fans know very well.

According to a report by Celebrating The Soaps, viewers are going to see that Kayla is now involved in a relationship with none other than Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). Kayla has already been seen in clips speaking to someone on the phone and telling them that she loves them, and it seems that her new relationship is with Justin.

This week it was revealed that Justin’s longtime love and wife, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), had died, and that her son-in-law, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), shockingly played a part in her death.

Perhaps in the wake of Adrienne’s death, Justin found Kayla as a source of comfort and their friendship blossomed into a romance.

It remains to be seen how the pairing happened, but it appears that all will be explained soon as the couple begin to shares scenes together. Flashbacks will likely play a big part in revealing the love story as the soap has been heavily relying on them to show fans what happened in the year that they bypassed.

It may also be interesting to find out what Justin’s son, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), thinks about his father moving on with Kayla so quickly after his mother’s death. Of course, Sonny has his own relationship issues to deal with now that his husband, Will, is in jail.

Some fans may be thrilled to see Kayla have a stable and loving relationship with Justin, as her love life has been a mess for years. The love of Kayla’s life, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), had been in and out of Salem for years and even though they reconciled and remarried, Steve was forced out again over a year ago and he hasn’t returned.

Of course, now that Kayla is happy, it seems that Steve will pop up again and send her into a love triangle where she’ll have to chose between her past and her future.

Since Kayla and Steve are one of the soap’s super couples, fans are fully anticipating the pair getting back together at some point over the next few months.

Meanwhile, Steve is set to return to Salem and turn Kayla’s life upside down in late November right around the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Days of Our Lives time jump has fans thrown, and viewers need to tune in so that they can see everything that happened in Salem over the year that was skipped.