Swedish Stunner Kelly Gale Exposes Her Booty In Cheeky Bikini While Taking In Beautiful Sunset On The Beach

Kelly Gale is flaunting her famous backside again on social media, and her fans are taking notice.

On Thursday, November 14, the Swedish stunner showcased her incredible figure in a new Instagram snap that was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers. The photo was taken on the beach and captured the 24-year-old standing in the sand as the sun went down.

The colorful sunset in the background was hardly the most eye-catching element of the Victoria’s Secret model’s snap. Kelly herself captivated the attention of her thousands of fans by rocking a seriously skimpy bikini in the photo that did way more showing than covering up, bringing some serious heat to her page.

The brunette beauty slayed in an itty-bitty two-piece that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. Kelly’s swimwear boasted a daringly cheeky pair of bikini bottoms in a light pink color that left very little to the imagination. Its minuscule design left the babe’s peachy derriere exposed almost in its entirety while also flaunting her lean legs — her fans hardly seemed bothered by the show of skin. Meanwhile, the outfit’s thin, string waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and toned midsection.

As for the top half of her look, Kelly ditched the matching bikini top for what appeared to be a black sports bra. The number was a racer-back style that showcased her toned shoulders and back, and highlighted her slender frame even more.

The lingerie model’s dark tresses were worn down in a messy fashion, with some cascading down her back while a handful fell in front of her face. She turned her head to peer at the camera over her shoulder with a soft smile on her face, revealing that she went makeup-free for the photo to allow her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the newest addition to the bombshell’s Instagram page was showered with love from her fans. As of this writing, the skin-baring upload has earned over 10,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re perfect,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely insanely gorgeous,” said another.

Loading...

Others opted for emoji to express their admiration for the photo, with many choosing the heart-eyed and flame emoticons.

This is hardly the first time that Kelly has shown off her impressive physique on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram feed was a black-and-white photo in which the model rocked nothing more than a set of lace lingerie — a look that drove her fans equally as wild as today’s outfit.