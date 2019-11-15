‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Erica Mena Shows Off Stretch Marks On Her Baby Bump In Makeup-Free, Unretouched Photo

Erica Mena is showing that she isn’t afraid to reveal the stretch marks on her baby bump with the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the Love and Hip Hop: New York star is wearing a black sports bra and gray sweatpants which allows her belly to be on full display. Viewers can clearly see the stretch marks on the right side of her bump. She appears to be makeup-free and is wearing her hair in a bun.

In the comments, fans applauded the reality TV star for not hiding the stretch marks.

“Yaaaassss post them stretch marks lets us see something naturally given! It’s beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Yep throw away that stretch mark oil,” another added, a likely reference to a stretch mark removal product Erica had promoted in a previous post. “They gon come if they want to!! Beautiful side of pregnancy.”

Others came up with empowering names for them.

“Warrior stripes,” another admirer said before adding three heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Love how you show people you have gift marks!” a fourth commenter gushed.

In the caption, Erica revealed that the post wasn’t really about showing off her stretch marks. She’s ironically also promoting the Flat Tummy App, a mobile application created by the company behind the Flat Tummy Tea range of diet products. In the photo, Erica is holding up her phone to show off the app.

In the caption, she also mentioned some of the perks users receive when they sign up, like recipes, meal plans, progress trackers, plus a forum where one can receive support from other women.

As of this writing, the post has racked up over 16,000 likes and 86 comments.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Erica, who has a child from a previous relationship, got praise for showing off her stretch marks on Instagram, long before she announced her second pregnancy. In June, she revealed them while wearing a green high-cut bodysuit in leopard print with matching leggings. In the photo, she’s pulling down the leggings giving the viewer a glimpse of the stretch marks.

The photo currently has over 124,000 likes and its comments section features appreciative messages to Erica for being confident enough to show off an aspect of her body that women are often shamed for.

Her stretch marks are also visible in another photo she posted before her pregnancy announcement where she’s pictured wearing nothing but a skimpy green string bikini and a bandana on her head. That photo has over 245,000 likes and more than 3,800 comments.