Keanu Reeves Plays A Tumbleweed In The New ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Movie

Dashing actor Keanu Reeves will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Spongebob SquarePants movie. Reeves is visible in the trailer for the film, which Nickelodeon officially released earlier today. Reeves will play a tumbleweed made out of sage.

“I’m made out of sage and my name is sage, so it works out pretty well,” says Reeve in the brief clip introducing his character.

Reeves is not just voicing a character, but the animators have used his likeness in the movie. Reeves’ face appears inside of a tumbleweed. The actor is no stranger to animation. He played Duke Caboom in this year’s Toy Story 4 and will appear in the upcoming video game, Cyberpunk 2077.

The SpongeBob SquarePants franchise is known for adding live-action components to its animated features. David Hasselhoff is perhaps the most notable example of this when he appeared in the first feature-length SpongeBob film back in 2004.

After the official SpongeBob movie Twitter account shared the new trailer, many fans of the heartthrob tweeted out their confusion about the casting and Reeves’ involvement in a seemingly random role.

“[K]eanu reeves? what is going on here,” questioned one user.

Other fans were excited about the concept of Reeves joining the SpongeBob franchise.

“Keanu Reeves Is in a Spongebob Movie I can now die peacefully,” added another fan.

One Twitter user jokingly stated that Reeves’ presence in the animated feature is a reason to live.

“[T]he only reason i have to live right now is to see keanu reeves in the new spongebob movie,” they wrote.

“Keanu Reeves has been the only consistently good thing about 2019,” tweeted Decider editor Alex Zalben in reaction to the trailer release.

The John Wick star is not the only newcomer to the franchise. Awkwafina — of Crazy Rich Asians fame — has also joined the cast alongside Taskmaster host Reggie Watts. The Hollywood Reporter also reported earlier this year that Cyndi Lauper wrote original music for the movie.

Gary's been snailnapped! ???? this tweet to get an update on SpongeBob and Patrick's adventure to #SaveGary and watch the official trailer for The #SpongeBobMovie: Sponge On The Run. In theatres May 2020. pic.twitter.com/hc2omjBXhO — SpongeBob Movie (@SpongeBobMovie) November 14, 2019

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will be the third feature film in the franchise overall. The story follows SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and his best friend, Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke), on an adventure to save SpongeBob’s beloved pet Gary after he is “snailnapped.”

The article mentioned above from The Hollywood Reporter states that this film is described as being a “love letter to SpongeBob‘s beloved creator Stephen Hillenburg, the fans, and the residents of Bikini Bottom.” Hillenburg passed away last November.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will release in theaters on May 22, 2020.