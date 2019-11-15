Jessa Duggar Shares Gorgeous Family Photo With Ben & Their 3 Kids On Instagram

Jessa Duggar has managed to wow her fans once again with new photo.

Jessa Duggar is now a mom of three kids, and she and husband, Ben Seewald, have both been showing them off on social media recently. Most of the pictures posted are that of them at home playing or just being silly, but the most recent snaps have been taken by a professional photographer. The Counting On couple posed with Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy Jane in a photo session that included Ben’s family as well.

Sharing via Instagram, the photo has Jessa and Ben sitting on a wooden bench in the middle of a sidewalk with the colors of autumn as the backdrop. The 27-year-old mom is wearing a gold striped dress that matches the color of the trees behind her. She also has on a pair of black leggings underneath and low-cut black boots. Ben opted for a pair of blue jeans, a red sweater with a light blue shirt underneath, and brown dress shoes.

Henry, 2, is sitting on his dad’s lap wearing a beige shirt with gold pants. Jessa Duggar is holding 5-month-old Ivy Jane on her lap. The adorable little girl has on a red plaid dress with black pants. She is barefoot in the photo. Ivy’s gold headband matches her mom’s dress. Their older brother, Spurgeon, 4, is standing in between his famous parents wearing a black and white checkered shirt with black jeans. The family portrait wowed her Instagram followers.

“What a wonderful photo of your beautiful family,” one person said.

“Absolutely stunning, Jess,” a family friend told her.

Jessa wasn’t the only one who shared the snapshots. Ben also posted a few different pics than his wife did. Spurgeon and Henry are seen in one of them kissing their baby sister. Another snap shows Jessa giving her daughter a kiss on her chubby little cheek. Ben’s parents and siblings also posed together with him, Jessa, and their kids for a huge Seewald family photo op. They are all seen standing in the middle of a street.

“Some of my favorite people right here! So blessed to call them family,” Jessa said in her caption.

Ben has been posting more on Instagram recently, which has made Duggar fans quite happy. It’s not known why he decided to take a couple of years off from the social media platform, but he appears to be sharing regularly these days. His recent photos of the family’s trip to Hurts Donut shop was also a big hit with his followers.

Jessa Duggar and her family of five can be seen Tuesday nights on new episodes of Counting On that airs on TLC.