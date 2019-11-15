Islamic State Bride Hoda Muthana Is Not A U.S. Citizen, Rules Federal Judge

Islamic State bride Hoda Muthana fled the United States in 2014 to join forces with the terrorist militant group in Syria. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Muthana eventually escaped Syria’s last Islamic State stronghold and was subsequently captured by Kurdish forces.

Although Muthana blamed online brainwashing for her decision to head to the Middle East and asked to be let back into the United States to live with her family in Alabama, Judge Reggie Walton ruled Thursday there was not enough evidence to prove she was a citizen of the country, The New York Post reports.

Walton ruled that Muthana’s father, Ahmed Ali Muthana, who was a Yemeni diplomat when his daughter was born, cannot support the 25-year-old or her 2-year-old son financially without the risk of charges for providing material support to terrorism.

“While we are disappointed with and disagree with the Court’s ruling today, this is not the end of our client’s legal options. We will wait to read the Court’s written opinion, and will evaluate our available options at that time,” said Christina Jump, one of the lawyers representing the Muthana family.

In an interview with The Guardian back in February, Muthana suggested that her decision to join Islamic State was guided by a misunderstanding of her Islamic faith.

“We were basically in the time of ignorance […] and then became jihadi, if you like to describe it that way. I thought I was doing things correctly for the sake of God.”

In another interview, Muthana suggested that she had “changed” and no longer holds the ideology held by Islamic State followers.

Muthana, who joined Islamic State when she was 19-year-old, gained media attention for calling for American blood to be spilled.

“Americans wake up. … Go on drive-bys and spill all of their blood. … Veterans, patriots,” she tweeted in 2015.

Loading...

Re: Hoda Muthana: She had in a US passport in 2014 when she left Alabama to join ISIS and tweeted a photo of herself holding it when she got to Syria. Her father told me in a 2015 interview that Hoda secretly renewed her passport before she left. pic.twitter.com/wgNC747iyf — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) February 20, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously released a statement in February claiming that Muthana is not a citizen of the U.S. and thus would not be let back into the country. Donald Trump also touched on the situation and claimed that he “instructed” Pompeo to not allow Muthana back into the country, adding that Pompeo “fully agrees.”

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed by U.S. commandos last month after they stormed his compound in Idlib Province, Syria. The video was later made public by the Pentagon, although it is missing the death of al-Baghdadi himself, who Trump notoriously said “died like a dog,” “whimpering,” “crying,” and “screaming” as he was cornered.