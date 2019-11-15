Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Rocks Revealing Lingerie With Lip Prints On Her Bra

With another new day comes another smoking-hot photo for this year’s Miss BumBum World, Suzy Cortez. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media are well aware, Cortez regularly shows off her amazing figure in some of the hottest outfits on the planet. In the most recent image that was shared for her army of fans, the social media sensation sizzled in another NSFW outfit.

In the caption of the image, the stunner told fans that they can enjoy premium content on her private platform as she also gave them a link to visit the page. In the image itself, the beauty posed in a bedroom with a bed and a mirror just behind her. She appeared front and center in the photo, running her hands through her long, dark locks that flowed all the way down her back. The beauty rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Cortez’s killer figure was on full display in the image while clad in a risque lingerie set. The top of the ensemble featured a nude-colored top that was outlined in red fabric. The outfit dipped low into her chest, showing off much of her cleavage for fans. The top also came complete with sequined kisses on each breast. The bottoms of the lingerie set were just as sexy as the top, hugging the model while showcasing her toned and tanned legs.

In just a short time of the post going live for her millions of fans, it’s earned the social media sensation a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 10,000 likes, in addition to 130-plus comments. While some followers took to the photo to let Cortez know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous, countless others raved over her NSFW outfit. A few other chimed in to let the stunner know that they would be checking out her premium content.

“Hello beautiful. I love your photos,” one fan gushed, adding a series of crown and heart emoji at the end.

Loading...

“Beautiful woman, I want to marry you,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez dropped jaws in another revealing outfit that was shared on her popular page, this time while clad in only a pair of leg warmers. For the photo op, the model put a cigarette in her mouth and other than that, she was totally naked. It comes as no shock that the post garnered over 34,000 likes.