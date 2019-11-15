‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Opens Up About Leaving Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, November 15 reveal that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will give an update on what she’s been doing since she left Salem and what caused her to leave in the first place.

According to Soap Hub, fans have been watching as the wild time jump continues to play out, and Kristen’s story seems to be next on the schedule.

On Thursday, it was revealed by JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) that his former girlfriend, Haley Chen (Thia Megia) had died during the one-year flash forward, and that Kristen was to blame. JJ told Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) that Kristen had murdered Haley and ruined his life.

During the episode, Brady also dived into what he had been doing during the unseen one-year span, which included committing to a relationship with Kristen, who was carrying his child. Sadly, during an AA meeting, Brady revealed that the lowest point in his life came after his baby had died.

This means that Kristen didn’t get to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother like she always wanted, and then events seemingly occurred that caused even more chaos in both her and Brady’s lives.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Kristen was now a nun in a convent with none other than Lani Price (Sal Stowers), who also ran away from her problems in Salem.

Meanwhile, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will become alarmed when her heart begins to race for no reason. Julie will now be one year out of her transplant surgery after Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) decided to donate her husband Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) heart to the ailing Salem citizen, but will there be more complications?

Elsewhere, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) still believes that she is Princess Gina, and she’s now decided that the time has come to make a move on the love of her life, John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Gina is determined to win John over, but she may have to go through his wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) to do so.

Meanwhile, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will head home for a romantic night with her new boyfriend. Although it’s been a wild romantic ride for Kayla when it comes to her former husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), it looks like she’s finally decided to move on with someone new, and Kayla’s boyfriend may be someone very surprising.

Days of Our Lives is currently heading into uncharted territory with the time jump, and fans won’t want to a single episode in order to keep up with all of the changes in Salem.