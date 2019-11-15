Singer Aaron Carter Hospitalized, Shares Photo From Hospital Bed

On Thursday, fans who follow Aaron Carter on Instagram found out that the singer was hospitalized, as he shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Thursday afternoon.

In the photo, the singer looks to be resting in the hospital bed, noting in the caption that “momma” will take care of him. According to E! News, the singer appears to be hooked up to an IV drip bag. The report also states that Aaron is reportedly receiving treatment at a Florida hospital, per the location tag on his Instagram post.

Aaron has over 500,000 followers on the social networking site, and soon after the picture was posted, many of his fans took to the comments to express their concerns for the singer and also send him well wishes. The photo itself had over 10,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments.

Many of the commenters told Aaron to “get well soon” while others let him know they were praying for him. Still, others urged the singer to get some rest while others wondered what was wrong. Aaron didn’t reply to any of the comments but he has plenty of support from his fans hoping he gets better soon.

According to the E! News report, Aaron is “exhausted from a hectic schedule and needs rest for a few days.”

Just a few hours before the posting of the hospital picture, Aaron shared a photo of himself singing on stage to a large crowd. The photo had over 3,900 likes and with it, the singer revealed that his mom “is back.”

“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. -My Mom is back. #Manager,” Aaron wrote along with the Instagram photo.

It appears that his mother, Jane Carter, is handling his social media while he gets some rest, as a Thursday post on his Twitter account read that she’s “handlin socials for my son” until he recovers.

E! News reports that Aaron recently posted an Instagram live video of him and his mom as the two were driving in Florida with their pug dogs. In the video, he talked about having a stressful day.

Aaron Carter recently appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Family Edition along with his mother. The two seem to be repairing their relationship as she is by his side. While he and his mother appear to be mending their relationship, two months ago, Aaron claimed that his brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, had gotten a restraining order against him.