Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Braless Cleavage & Beaming Smile In Scarlet Blazer & Ultra-Short Skirt

Emily Ratajkowski put her internet-famous cleavage on full display in one of her most recent Instagram posts. The gorgeous model and businesswoman posed for a steamy photoshoot to promote her latest Inamorata Woman collection and bared it all for the camera in one of her most risque outfits as of late. Snapped in a sun-kissed natural setting, one complete with lavish greenery and a patch of serene blue sky, the 28-year-old stunner rocked a chic scarlet blazer that beautifully flattered her glowing tan. In a bid to make the shot as eye-catching as possible, she went completely braless under the elegant item — and wore the blazer unbuttoned and open to expose her chest.

Emily teamed up the classy blazer with a thigh-skimming miniskirt in a matching scarlet color. She carried a sleek black purse that added contrast to her light-toned outfit and accessorized with massive gold statement-earrings, which complemented the tone of her apparel. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup, save for some dark eyeliner and a bold ruby lipstick that perfectly blended in with the palette of her sexy ensemble. Her chestnut-brown tresses were styled with a mid-part and cascaded down her back in a relaxed fashion, with a few rebel tendrils falling over her shoulder.

The Sports Illustrated hottie looked radiant in the sun-drenched snap. Photographed on an empty street, with an oasis of lush vegetation stretching in the background, Emily tilted her head backward and closed her eyes as she basked in the golden rays of the sun. A beaming smile lit up her gorgeous face, highlighting her beautiful features. A tall, green hedge loomed behind her, offering an aesthetically pleasing chromatic contrast with Emily’s scarlet outfit. The towering hedge was engulfed in shade, darkening its leaves and calling even further attention to the bright-colored ensemble. Meanwhile, a ray of sunshine ran across Emily’s face, neck, and bare chest, shining the spotlight on her fair skin and flawless figure.

Emily flashed more than her sexy smile. The stunning Vogue model also showed off her deep cleavage and teased her toned midriff in the open blazer. At the same time, the high-waist miniskirt emphasized her incredibly flat tummy and narrow waistline, while also luring the gaze to her chiseled thighs. The brunette bombshell oozed an air of sexy nonchalant confidence as she modeled the revealing two-piece. She rested one hand on the notched lapel of her elegant blazer, right underneath her perky chest, in a gesture that ensured everyone was eyeing to shapely bust. A massive gold ring sparkled on her finger, drawing the eye to her braless cleavage.

Shared earlier today on the Instagram page of Emily’s brand, the eye-catching photo garnered a little shy of 8,000 likes. In addition, 36 followers stopped by the comments section to offer their opinion on the stylish co-ord.

“That color,” remarked one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Is that only to wear without anything under the jacket?” wrote a second follower.

“Instagram takeover,” quipped a third fan.

The new snap was part of a much larger photo shoot to focus on the recently launched Inamorata suits collection. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily showcased the daring two-piece on Instagram in beige and black as well.