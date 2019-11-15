Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Skintight Sequined Dress While Receiving An Epic Birthday Surprise

Yanet Garcia looked like a smokeshow in her latest Instagram share that happened to involve a birthday surprise. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Yanet was named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her fans. Since taking the title, she’s amassed a huge following of over 12 million on the platform alone. Basically everything that the weather girl does earns her rave reviews from fans, and her most recent video share did just that.

Earlier today, Garcia shared a short video of her birthday celebration at work. In the clip, the stunner could be seen on the set of her show, walking over toward a giant box that had “happy birthday” balloons all over it. Garcia showed off her flawless figure while clad in a green sequined dress that hugged every single one of her curves, showing off her fit physique for the camera. She completed the look with a pair of sky-high heels that accentuated off her killer legs.

The model wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved while also rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Just a short time into the clip, Garcia’s boyfriend, Lewis Howes, popped out of the box, giving Yanet the surprise of her life. He handed his lady a bouquet of roses and gave her a hug to show his love.

Since the video went live on Garcia’s page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans with over 76,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments in just a short time of being posted. Some followers commented on the image to wish Garcia a happy birthday while countless others raved over the sweet gesture. A few others simply commented to let Yanet know that she looks stunning.

“So beautiful. Happiest Birthday to you!!!!,” one social media user gushed with a series of emoji at the end.

Loading...

“I thought he was going to propose, just like she did for a second haha,” a second admirer pointed out.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful queen on the planet. We love you Yanet,” another fan of Garcia raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia posted a sweet photo with the other love in her life — her Pomeranian pup named Mamacita. In the adorable photo, Garcia gave her pup a kiss on the head as they traveled together on an airplane. That photo garnered over 79,000 likes for the social media sensation.