Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams ‘Plutocratic, Long-Shot, Very-Late’ Presidential Bids As Wastes Of Money

Progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently took a shot at the Democratic presidential candidates running or planning to run for president late in the race. The New York City Representative took to Twitter Wednesday to blast such “plutocratic, long-shot, very-late presidential bids” as wastes of money.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, the money spent on such bids would be better spent elsewhere, Newsweek reports.

“Call me radical, but maybe instead of setting ablaze hundreds of millions of dollars on multiple plutocratic, long-shot, very-late presidential bids, we instead invest hundreds of millions into winning majorities of state legislatures across the United States?”

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg recently filed paperwork to enter Democratic primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, and Tennessee and is expected to announce his run in time for Super Tuesday. He has been a critic of Medicare for All, as proposed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and is viewed as a centrist candidate, not unlike Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

Deval Patrick announced his presidential bid Wednesday after previously suggesting that he was not going to run. Patrick is a former Massachusetts governor and a managing director at Bain Capital who — like Bloomberg — will likely occupy a similar area of the race as Biden and Buttigieg.

Presidential candidate Deval Patrick says he sees “big systematic change as way to bring us back together. We have a President today… who seems to wake up every day looking for division and replacing that with our own better version of division is not the ultimate solution.” pic.twitter.com/zNPj93u621 — CNN (@CNN) November 14, 2019

Another late runner is billionaire Tom Steyer, who jumped into the race in July of this year, making him the most recent entrant before Patrick. Per PJ Media, Steyer accounts for 67 percent of all television ad spending in the 2020 race but is sitting at an average of 1 percent polling support.

Ocasio-Cortez isn’t the only one to take a jab at such entrants. Sanders recently spoke to ABC News alongside Ocasio-Cortez, who has thrown her support behind the Vermont Senator, and he criticized Bloomberg’s plan to skip the first primary states when he enters the 2020 race.

“We’re all over New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada, California,” he said, per Rolling Stone.

“But he’s too important. You see, when you’re worth $50 billion, I guess you don’t have to have town meetings, you don’t have to talk to ordinary people. What you do is you take out, I guess a couple of billion dollars, and you buy the state of California.”

During the same interview, Ocasio-Cortez spoke about Bloomberg’s support of New York City’s stop-and-frisk policies, which she claims impacted families such as hers. She revealed that her cousins and friends were stopped while using the Big Apple’s subway system, racially profiled, patted down, and placed in jail for “low-level marijuana offenses.”

Ocasio-Cortez went on to agree with Sanders’ comments on the rich contenders entering the 2020 primary.