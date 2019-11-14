WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch’s Possible ‘WrestleMania 36’ Opponent Revealed

After making WWE history as part of the first-ever all-women’s main event at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey are reportedly set to square off again at next year’s event.

As documented by Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda, WWE wants to put their two most popular women competitors into another program for the event. However, Lynch will have to overcome another challenger before then.

“Going forwards, I think the Rousey versus Lynch storyline is still very much the main storyline they want, but I think that’s more likely to be heading into a WrestleMania. We’ll have to see. Asuka seems to be lined up to be the next challenger, at least for the December pay-per-view, and then at the Royal Rumble, we’ll see. I wouldn’t be too surprised to see Ronda Rousey as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.”

Lynch is currently in the early stages of a feud with Asuka, and overcoming her opponent will remove a blemish from her current title run. Prior to winning the 2018 Royal Rumble match for a shot at the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania, Lynch was defeated by Asuka in a No. 1 contender’s match at the same event. Furthermore, Asuka didn’t receive a title opportunity at the show as Charlotte Flair was inserted into the match instead.

According to Colohue, fans hoping to see Rousey return at this month’s Survivor Series will be disappointed. There were rumors of the former UFC fighter facing Bayley and Shayna Baszler, but those plans have supposedly been scrapped because WWE doesn’t want Baszler’s appearance at the pay-per-view being overshadowed.

Rousey is an ideal rival for Lynch as the pair have unfinished business with each other. Prior to Rousey taking a break from the company, she still had bad blood with Lynch onscreen, and there’s no doubt that “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” will want her title back.

Of course, it’s also possible that WWE will put Rousey in a feud with Sonya Deville. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the company teased tension between the pair on a recent episode of Total Divas, as Rousey didn’t seem too impressed by Deville’s MMA career.

Rousey was believed to be taking an absence from WWE to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne. However, according to Triple H, she’ll be returning to the squared circle in the near future and is already pitching storyline ideas to the company’s creative team.