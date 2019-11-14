‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Reunites With Sisters After Years-Long Feud, Reveals How Her Mom Would Feel

Kyle Richards and her sisters have been feuding on and off for years.

Kyle Richards knows her mother would be happy to see that she and her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, are back on good terms.

Following years of feuding with one another on and off, the longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member took to her Instagram page, where she shared a video of herself and siblings singing along to a Wilson Phillips song at a party she threw with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, over the weekend.

“I know Mom is happy now,” Kyle wrote in the caption of her photo, making sure to tag Kathy and Kim in her post.

In response to the video clip, Kathy shared several heart emoji in the comments section as her daughter, Nicky Hilton, did the same.

Kathy and Kim didn’t share any of their own photos or videos on their Instagram pages during or after the weekend party.

Kyle and Mauricio welcomed several guests into their home over the weekend for an over-the-top bash attended by several members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, including Denise Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna, as well as a number of past cast members of the show, including Adrienne Maloof, Brandi Glanville, and Eileen Davidson.

While it was not confirmed by any member of the show, the event was likely filmed for the series’ upcoming 10th season, which began production in August of this year.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was suggested that the feud between the Richards and the Hiltons was put to an end last year by Mauricio. However, after Mauricio claimed the sisters were no longer at odds, Kathy took to her Instagram page, where she seemingly denied that their feud had ended.

During an interview with Inman in October, after admitting that the families were feuding for “a while,” Mauricio claimed that they had put their differences aside last year ahead of the holiday season and remained on good terms ever since.

“Eventually when you put family together for different events — Christmas, Thanksgiving, a birthday party — time eventually heals it. And I think that’s what happened with us. And thank God,” he said.

Mauricio commented on the family feud after being questioned about his relationship with Kathy’s husband, Rick Hilton. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may know, Mauricio once worked for Rick at his real estate agency, Hilton and Hyland, before quitting and starting up his own company, The Agency.