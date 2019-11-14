UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Struts Her Stuff In Black Leather Pants & A Sheer Crop Top

Arianny Celeste went full glam in tight leather pants for a brand new Instagram photo, which was shared to her account on Thursday evening to promote a Black Friday sale for the brand Pretty Little Thing.

In the photo, the UFC ring girl is seen rocking the leather bottoms, which clung to her curvy hips and long, lean legs, while pairing the pants with a dark green crop top. The shirt boasted sheer sleeves to give fans a peek at Arianny’s skin underneath and allowed a look at her flat tummy and tiny waist in the process.

The model looked smoking-hot as she had her long, light brown hair parted to the side and styled in straight, shiny strands that were pushed over her shoulder. Arianny looked away from the camera with a smile on her face in the photo as she accessorized her ensemble with some dangling earrings, a dainty chain around her neck, and a leopard-print handbag.

Arianny also wore a full face of glam makeup for the picture, which consisted of defined eyebrows, bright eyes, and a shimmering glow on her skin. She added some pink blush to highlight her cheekbones and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

Of course, the octagon girl’s 3.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post and showed their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times while leaving over 130 comments in the first four hours after it was shared to the network.

“Simply stunning Arianny, look amazing, so gorgeous, very beautiful, perfect,” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photograph.

“Wow stunningly beautiful. That’s my favorite color babe,” another admirer said.

“Happy Thursday! Hope you had a great birthday last week. You look great as ever! And I’m super pumped and excited because it’s my birthday this Sunday I’m going to be 27 years old!” a third comment read.

“Wow you’re so gorgeous,” a social media user commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model has been slaying her Instagram looks all week and recently knocked her followers’ socks off in a pair of tight cheetah-print spandex shorts with a white graphic t-shirt and a black leather jacket slung over her shoulders.

Arianny wore her hair parted in the center and pulled back into a sleek ponytail for the shot while accessorizing the look with a black leather handbag, black boots, and large gold hoop earrings.