Emily Ratajkowski Exposes Chest In ‘Sassy’ Instagram Photos To Promote The Latest Inamorata Collection

Supermodel and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski is doing a bang-up job promoting her latest fashion collection on Instagram. The Sports Illustrated babe-turned-businesswoman brought all of her talents to the table as she posed for her latest Inamorata Woman photo shoot — and delivered a couple of extra-sizzling snaps that saw her rocking the braless look in an open blazer.

Photographed in an outdoor setting, Emily put her spectacular figure on display as she modeled a chic beige blazer, an oversized, single-breasted design adorned with chic lapels and cute buttons in a contrasting brown color. The trendy blazer was unbuttoned and completely open, leaving her shapely bust exposed. To add more spice to her racy look, the 28-year-old hottie wore absolutely nothing under the chic item, unapologetically flashing her braless cleavage before the camera.

Emily paired the blazer with a skimpy miniskirt in a matching color. She added height to her statuesque frame with a pair of beige strappy sandals and completed her look with a stylish burgundy purse that offered a beautiful contrast to the skin-toned outfit. She further accessorized with delicate gold jewelry and wore her chestnut-brown tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks cascade down her back and over her shoulders in an unruly fashion.

The gorgeous Vogue model showed a great deal of skin in the daring attire. Photographed in front of what appeared to be a closed garage door — one sporting a beige color that complemented her sexy-chic ensemble — Emily showed off her toned midriff and ripped abs, while also flashing some serious sideboob in the open blazer. At the same time, her endless pins were also on display, perfectly showcased in the thigh-skimming miniskirt.

As per usual, the Inamorata Woman entrepreneur cut a very seductive figure in the steamy photo shoot. Emily “sassed it up” for the camera and showed off her modeling chops in a couple of sultry poses that called attention both to her busty assets and to her long, lean legs.

The first photo showed her slightly spreading open her chiseled pins as she looked off into the distance with provocatively parted lips, all the while absentmindedly playing with her hair. A swipe to the next slide saw the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model posing with her hands on her hips in a sexy posture that emphasized her unbelievably taut waistline.

Just like in the previous shot, the brunette bombshell stared off into the distance with an intense gaze. Her pillowy lips were plumped into a slight pout that added to her sex appeal.

Shared with fans on Thursday afternoon, the double update was posted on the Instagram page of the Inamorata Woman brand, where it raked in a little over 5,400 likes. In addition, 20 people dropped by the comments section to offer their opinions on Emily’s sassy look.

“Yaaaas I love this collection lady #womeninbusiness,” wrote one person.

Loading...

“Sassy and classy…,” quipped a second Instagram user, adding a string of flattering emoji and tagging Emily’s personal Instagram account in their post.

“I love this set! I’m trying to decide on a top from your collection that would pair nicely under the blazer. Do you have any recommendations?” penned a third Instagram follower, also tagging Emrata in their message.

Emily also shared the snaps on her personal Instagram page in a triple update posted the day before, which included one extra photo. The post reeled in a massive engagement from Emily’s adoring fans, garnering more than 772,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.