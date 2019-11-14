Adrienne Maloof Explains Why She Is Not Interested In Returning To The ‘RHOBH’ Cast In A Full-Time Role

She's not interested in holding a diamond.

Adrienne Maloof may have reunited with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a filmed party for Season 10 over the weekend but fans shouldn’t expect to see her reprising her full-time role on the upcoming episodes.

While attending the Haunted Mansion Party, the former cast member spoke to Us Weekly magazine, explaining that while she enjoys returning to production in cameo roles, she has no interest in making a full-time comeback because she simply doesn’t have enough time in her busy schedule.

“Cameos, yes. But to go full-time, it’s a full-time job and I’m still raising three boys,” she said, according to a November 14 report.

Maloof was one of the original housewives, along with Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer, Taylor Armstrong, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards, when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began airing in October 2010. Then, in 2013, after refusing to film the Season 3 reunion special.

Maloof shares three sons with ex-husband Paul Nassif, including 16-year-old Gavin, and 13-year-old twins Colin and Christian, and when it comes to the coming years, she doesn’t want to cut down on any of the precious moments she will be sharing with them as they continue their high school educations and prepare to head off to college.

Although Maloof prefers to keep her focus on family at this time, she keeps in touch with her former co-stars and is looking forward to seeing them this weekend at the BravoCon event in New York City.

Also during her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Maloof reacted to Vanderpump’s June exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Was I shocked? I don’t know. I think honestly, I don’t know,” Maloof said of Vanderpump’s decision to leave the show after nine seasons. “I don’t know what she was going through. I believe that it gave her a wonderful platform. You have to respect where it takes you. It’s an avenue for your career and your business.”

Vanderpump’s exit was compared to that of Maloof due to the fact that both women left the show after refusing to appear at their final season’s reunion.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maloof hinted that she would be included in the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in some way with a Twitter post weeks ago. At the time, she was seen enjoying a fun night out with longtime star Kyle Richards and current cast member Dorit Kemsley.