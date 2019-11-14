Blond Bombshell Gabby Epstein Tugs At Her Purple String Bikini While ‘Soaking Up The Sun’

Gabby Epstein shared yet another string bikini photo to Instagram on Thursday, and her fans appeared to be thrilled about it.

The blond bombshell rocked a barely-there purple number that did little to hide her curves as she flaunted her toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, and long, lean legs for the camera.

Gabby showed off the brightly-colored bikini in a set of four snaps, each one racier than the last. The model had her long, golden locks parted down the center of her head and styled in shiny, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She paired the suit with some white socks and sneakers and accessorized the look with some layered gold chains and pendants around her neck.

Gabby also rocked a full face of makeup for the photos, which included defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added a shimmering highlighter on her skin, long, dark lashes, and a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, Gabby revealed that she was enjoying the warm sun before heading off to visit a cold locale this weekend, and asked fans if they could venture a guess about where she may be going.

The model’s over 2.2 million followers didn’t take long to start responding to the photo, which gained over 26,000 likes and more than 300 comments in the first hour alone.

“Either Canada or somewhere in Europe it’s freezing here in the UK but this brighten up my day,” one of Gabby’s Instagram followers said, guessing the location of her upcoming trip in the comments section.

“Looking amazing always very sexy,” another adoring fan stated.

“Leaving nothing to the imagination,” a third admirer wrote, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Please never stop being you, thanks,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabby recently shared another racy bikini photo to her social media account. Just hours before rocking her purple two-piece, the social media fan-favorite posed in the shower as she wore a black string bikini.

The model smiled as she looked ready to hop under the water to clean herself off, especially since she had a dirty handprint visible on her backside.

Gabby opted to pull her hair back behind her head for the shot, and rocked a natural makeup look, which included a fresh face and dark pink lips. That snap has racked up over 36,000 likes and more than 300 comments to date.