Gwen Stefani Calls Herself A ‘Proud Girlfriend’ In Sweet New Tribute To Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is showing her love for boyfriend Blake Shelton in an adorable new social media share. As those who follow the blond-haired beauty her popular Instagram page know, Gwen is no stranger to gushing over her man by sharing photos and videos of the country singer. Yesterday, the famous duo attended the CMAs, where Blake went home with some hardware.

In the adorable new snapshot, Shelton could be seen striking a pose in front of a blue step-and-repeat. The country singer was all smiles for the camera while he rocked the signature scruff on his face and wore his hair gelled back and out of his face. Along with a blue-colored button-up shirt underneath, the country crooner wore a black tie, as well as a black suit with a plaid-like design on it. Shelton looked incredibly proud as he held up his award with both hands, flashing a big smile for the camera.

In the caption of the post, Stefani gushed over her boyfriend, telling fans how proud of him she is. She also used a few hashtags in the image, including “date night,” “proud girlfriend,” and “single of the year.” The post has only been live on the mother-of-three’s page for a short time but it’s earning Stefani a ton of attention from her loyal fans already, racking up over 14,000 likes and well over 100 comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to express their love for the famous couple while many others couldn’t help but comment on how handsome Shelton is. A few others chimed in to congratulate him for winning the award while some others simply used their choice of emoji to comment on the photo.

“I just love the way you look at each other ( of course who could blame either one of you),” one follower commented, with a smiley face emoji at the end of the comment.

“Love Blake’s music, been a fan of yours for 25 years. You two make a beautiful couple,” a second social media user added, using a red heart emoji.

Loading...

“This makes my heart explode of happiness for you,” one more Instagrammer raved.

“Such an amazing couple,” another wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Blake also shared his love for Gwen following the star-studded award show. Shortly after the country singer took the stage to accept his award for “Single of the Year,” he took to his Instagram stories, where he called Stefani “the hottest girlfriend in the world.”