Aussie Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Straddles Jet Ski In Neon Pink Thong Bikini In The Maldives

Tarsha Whitmore is stunning another insanely hot post from her tropical getaway. As those who follow Tarsha on social media are well aware, the Australian-born beauty loves to show off her flawless figure for fans in a wide-range of NSFW outfits. Most commonly, the model can be seen striking a pose in a barely-there bikini which is exactly what she did today. In the most recent photo that was shared for her army of fans, Whitmore absolutely stunned.

In the post, the model tagged herself in the Maldives where she has been vacationing for the past few days. In the stunning new snapshot, the model struck a sexy pose outside with the blue sky and ocean just to the side of her. Tarsha faced her backside to the camera while she straddled an aqua-blue jet ski that was sitting in the water. The beauty had her toned and tanned figure on full display in a skimpy, neon pink bikini that showcased her taut tummy and toned arms. The model’s pert derriere was also on display in the image while the tiny thong bikini bottoms left little to be desired.

Tarsha wore her long, dyed locks down and waved while she rocked a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses on the bridge of her nose. The stunner looked to be wearing just a hint of makeup in the image including some light pink lipgloss. In the caption, Whitmore told fans that she is making her way to Festival X this summer.

In just a short time of the post going live on her page, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 13,000 likes and well over 150-plus comments. Many fans took to the photo to let Whitmore know that she looks drop dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few other fans commented on the shot to let her know that they’re jealous of her vacation while many others said they would also be attending the festival.

“Sexy gorgeous and fun!,” one of Whitmore’s fans commented with a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Sweet jesus, mother of God, you look fabulous,” a second social media user raved.

“How are you this stunning all of the time,” another fan asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Tarsha delighted fans with another NSFW photo from her trip, this time while clad in an electric green bikini. That shot racked up over 25,000 likes for the social media sensation.