‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers Tease Week 10 Tidbits: Redemption Dances & New Challenges Ahead

Dancing with the Stars spoilers for Week 10 suggest that the competition will be quite intense as the five remaining couples all battle for a spot in the finale. At this point, any elimination is going to be a difficult one, and it sounds as if DWTS viewers have quite the show to watch come Monday night.

According to ABC, each of the five couples will perform twice during Monday’s Week 10 show. Dancing with the Stars spoilers hint that they will all have their work cut out for them, as they will face a redemption dance and a new style they haven’t yet tackled.

Each pair will have one of the judges serving as a mentor heading into Week 10. The DWTS Instagram page has shared a few teasers regarding which judges will help each pair, and details from People fill in the gaps.

Len Goodman will be helping Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber as they work to refine their Viennese waltz to “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. In addition, Len will be working with Emma Slater and James Van Der Beek as they prepare to do their cha cha to Jamiroquai’s song, “Canned Heart.”

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will be working with Len as well. They’ll be dancing the paso doble again to Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger.” Dancing with the Stars spoilers note that Carrie Ann Inaba will work with The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her pro, Alan Bersten, as they refine their rumba to the Sam Smith and Normani song, “Dancing with a Stranger.”

That leaves Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, who will use Bruno Tonioli’s expertise to improve their tango with the song “Get Ready” by the Temptations.

For the second performances, spoilers from PureDWTS indicate that both Kel and Witney, along with Hannah and Alan, will share contemporary routines. Kel and Witney will do their dance to Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” whereas Hannah and Alan have been given the song, “Lose You to Love Me,” by Selena Gomez.

James and Emma will dance the foxtrot to “Take Me to Church” by Hozier. Spoilers share that Ally and Sasha are doing the Charleston using the song “Sing, Sing, Sing” from Ray Chew Live, and DWTS fans will see Lauren and Gleb perform the Viennese waltz to Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind.”

Sean Spicer was eliminated in Week 9, although he will be back for the upcoming DWTS finale. His partner, Lindsay Arnold, missed the last two weeks due to her mother-in-law’s death, but he has said he’s hoping to dance with her again as the season wraps up later this month.

Which of these five pairs will be eliminated just before the finale? Who will ultimately win Season 28? Dancing with the Stars spoilers suggest that fans have a lot to look forward to with these Week 10 performances, but it’ll surely be difficult to say goodbye to one more pair on Monday night.