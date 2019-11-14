Janet Jackson Looks Incredibly Fierce With Red Lips While Sporting A Black Beret

Another day, another new set of uploads from Janet Jackson on Instagram.

On Thursday, the “What Have You Done For Me Lately” hitmaker posed in the back the car with her makeup artist, Preston, who she tagged in the photo. Jackson sported aviator sunglasses and rocked a bold red lip. She paired her look with a black beret and black sweater, also wearing her dark curly locks down. For her caption, Janet used the sunglasses face and lipstick emoji and hashtagged it with “Mac,” which told her 3.8 million followers what lipstick brand she was wearing.

Later on, Jackson posted another photo of herself but this time, she was the only one in it. She appeared to be posing by a wall of pink graffiti in the same outfit she was wearing in the car selfie. The “That’s The Way Love Goes” chart-topper painted her nails a metallic color and raised her hand to her face. She flashed a fierce expression directly at the camera lens and made the photo look effortless. She wore a black bag around her shoulder and rolled up her sweater sleeves.

She geotagged her post as Brisbane, as the icon is currently on tour in Australia. Her next show will be in that city on November 15.

In a short amount of time, Janet’s posts racked up thousands of likes and comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Black hair looks great on you!” one user wrote.

“MY NERVES CAN’T HANDLE THE FREQUENCY OF THESE POSTS!!” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“Ughhhh you killing me with this look,” a third follower remarked.

Loading...

“You are so active and I’m loving every minute of it!!!!” a fourth fan commented, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Janet, who is known for being a private pop star, has been documenting her time daily while on tour Down Under. She currently has two more shows left in Australia that will take place in Brisbane and Sydney. Afterward, Jackson will perform a one-off date in Auckland, New Zealand.

She is the headliner for the event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019” and performs alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon each night, per The Inquisitr.

Her shows are to celebrate the anniversary of her legendary album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, which was released in 1989.

Janet’s final concerts of the decade will take place in Honolulu, Hawaii.