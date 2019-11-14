‘American Horror Story 1984’ Finale Creates A Plot Hole

The 'American Horror Story' plot hole involves Richard Ramirez, also known as the Night Stalker.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses FX’s American Horror Story. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the Season 9 finale for FX’s American Horror Story, the ghosts of Camp Redwood finally got their revenge on Margaret (Leslie Grossman). In addition, after a change of heart, Montana (Billie Lourd) convinced the other ghosts that killing randomly was bad and the group then joined together in order to protect Mr. Jingles’ (John Carroll Lynch) son from Richard Ramirez, also known as the Night Stalker. However, this has created a plot hole, according to Digital Spy.

Episode 9 of American Horror Story: 1984 occurred in the present-day setting of 2019. Mr. Jingles’ son, Bobby (Finn Wittrock) had ventured to Camp Redwood in order to search for his father, who hadn’t been seen since the ’80s. While there, he encountered Montana and Trevor (Matthew Morrison). They revealed to Bobby that they are ghosts and that they haven’t seen his father for quite some time. Bobby also discovers that the ghosts have been keeping an eye on the Night Stalker and murdering him every time he regenerates in order to protect Bobby.

With all of this occurring in 2019, it reportedly creates a plot hole for this character who appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel. AHS Hotel was set in 2015 and featured an already-dead Ramirez, who was played by Anthony Ruivivar in that season. It was revealed during Hotel that Ramirez had actually died two years prior in 2013, meaning that the premise had already been established within the AHS universe that his death occurred prior to when it did in AHS 1984.

As Digital Spy points out, in Season 8 (Apocalypse), some timeline altering did occur, thanks to Mallory’s (Billie Lourd) time-jumping. This happened during her attempt to kill Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) before he could become the evil figure that terrorized everyone during Apocalypse. His death occurred in 2015, so it is possible that this is also somehow linked to AHS Hotel, even if it didn’t seem relevant at the time.

Mallory’s actions have also now changed some events that were considered canonical prior to that season. This means that it is possible that this alteration could have had further implications than first expected. However, it is unclear yet whether this event and the new plot hole are significant or will be explored in Season 10 of American Horror Story.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, American Horror Story has already been renewed by FX for a 10th season. As yet, it is unclear whether or not this will be the final season.