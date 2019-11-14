Sofia Richie Flaunts Flawless Figure On The Beach In White Cut-Out One-Piece

Sofia Richie is sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram page yet again.

On Thursday, November 14, the blond bombshell gave her fans something to talk about when she shared a sizzling triple Instagram update that was immediately met with praise. The trio of photos included in Sofia’s new post saw the model crouching down in the sand on a beautiful beach, with the sunset providing the perfect lighting for the impromptu shoot.

Of course, a day by the water calls for the perfect swimwear, and Sofia’s outfit certainly did not disappoint. The daughter of Lionel Richie looked absolutely stunning in a white one-piece that showed some serious skin, driving her 5.9 million followers wild.

The beauty’s beach day attire was a halter neck style and featured a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination. An ample amount of cleavage was left well on display thanks to the deep opening that fell past her bosom to the middle of her torso in a wrap style. The swimwear also featured a unique cut-out design that exposed even more of the beauty’s bronzed skin, with two falling on the sides of her stomach while a third was right in the middle of her flat midsection.

Meanwhile, the bottom part of the number was a risque design as well that covered only what was necessary. It boasted a dangerously high-cut style that left her long, toned legs and curves well within eyesight as she posed with her sandy legs spread apart. A large, silver ring was also added to one side of its waistband, giving the swimwear an asymmetrical element that drew even more attention to Sofia’s trim waist and slender frame.

The beauty kept her look simple and opted to forego adding any accessories, allowing her killer figure to take center stage. She had her blond tresses tied in a half-up, half-down style that kept her hair from flying in front of her face, which was done up with a simple makeup look that let her natural beauty and striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before Sofia’s fans began showering her latest Instagram post with love. As of this writing, the steamy set of snaps has earned more than 135,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are a slice of heaven!!” one person wrote.

Another called Sofia a “literal queen.”

“I wish I could slay like that,” said a third.

“Sofia, you’re perfect,” another fan commented.

This is hardly the first time that Sofia has gained recognition from her social media posts. She recently dazzled her fans when she revealed her couples Halloween costume with her boyfriend Scott Disick. The pair dressed up as Barbie and Ken for the spooky holiday, with Sofia sporting platinum blond hair and a black-and-white striped dress that hugged her curves in all the right ways.