‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Looks Unrecognizable Ahead Of Baby Girl’s Birth

She's due to give birth in January.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, got the attention of her many fans and followers on Instagram this week after sharing a new photo of herself with their son, Jagger, in which she looked completely unrecognizable.

As she enjoyed a lunch date with Jagger, who she welcomed in October of last year as her husband tended to his latest rehab stint, the Teen Mom OG cast member was seen sporting brunette beach waves and dark makeup, which quickly garnered a number of comments from her online audience members.

“I didn’t even recognize her!” one user wrote on Reddit, according to a November 14 report from OK! Magazine.

“She doesn’t look anything like herself,” another said.

“She looks like a totally different person!” noted a third.

While Standifer recently debuted a darker hairstyle on her Instagram page, fans aren’t used to seeing her made up as much as she was in her Instagram story post. Not only did Standifer’s hair look picture perfect, her makeup look professionally done, as if she was attending some sort of event.

Fans of Teen Mom OG first met Standifer in 2016 after she struck up a romance with Edwards, who shares a son, Bentley Edwards, with fellow MTV star Maci Bookout. Then, in December of that same year, Standifer and Edwards confirmed their engagement.

Although Edwards began facing rumors of potential drug use in early 2017, that didn’t stop Standifer from marrying him in May of that year. However, just days later, Edwards checked himself into rehab, where he remained for several weeks.

After tying the knot at a courthouse in Tennessee in May 2017, Standifer and Edwards celebrated their marriage with a larger ceremony later that year, which was ultimately featured on Teen Mom OG.

Now, after two and a half years of marriage and one son, Standifer and Edwards are awaiting the birth of another child, a baby girl, who they confirmed would be arriving sometime in January months ago.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Edwards has reportedly been stepping up at home in the months since learning that his wife was expecting their third child. According to a Radar Online report, the longtime reality star was scared straight after spending a few months in jail earlier this year.

“Finding out she was pregnant again put a pep in his step on the dad part,” an insider said. “He’s been helping with the kids and everything. Has kept his nose clean and is stepping up.”