Swimsuit Model Samantha Hoopes Rocks A Revealing Bikini For The First Time Since Giving Birth

Samantha Hoopes is officially back in her bikini. The model shared a brand new photo of herself on Instagram rocking a revealing bikini top for the first time since giving birth to her son.

In the sexy snapshot, Samantha wore a peach-colored bikini top with a very low cut. She grabs the straps of the swimwear and tugs them up as the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model puts her massive cleavage on full display in the photo.

Samantha had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also rocked a minimal makeup look in the shot, an application which included defined eyebrows and pink blush to highlight her cheekbones. She completed the look with a shimmering glow on her face and pale pink lips while accessorizing with a thin bracelet on her wrist.

In the caption of the photo, Samantha reveals her thoughts about slipping back into her bikini just weeks after her adorable son, George, was born.

“Packing for my trip to the #305 this weekend! It’s going to be my first time in a bikini since I had my son 2 months ago and it’s pretty intimidating! I decided why not just own how my body is after birth and love myself for creating a healthy baby boy! My skin is still loose, my boobs have major veins since I’m still breastfeeding, and my hips are way bigger than before! I’m doing this for all the women who feel the same way! We are warriors,” Samantha wrote.

Of course, Samantha’s over 1.1 million followers were there to offer their love and support for the model, clicking the like button over 8,000 times and leaving more than 100 comments in the span of just one hour after the photo went live.

“Awesome picture total respect,” one of Samantha’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful,” another adoring fan stated.

“Nice,” a third social media user said.

“Own your Mom bod,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha has been updating her fans along the way as she goes through her journey to get her post-baby body back in shape.

Samantha Hoopes recently shared another picture from her bathroom as she spilled out of a low-cut black top. The bikini model puckered her lips and promised her fans in the caption that she was working hard to get her sexy back following the birth of her child.