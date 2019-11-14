Kylie Jenner Shows Off Flat Tummy In Red-Hot Floral Monokini During Beach Getaway

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner showed off her stunning figure in a series of somewhat rare swimwear photos of herself on Instagram today. The reality star appears to be living it up on a beach getaway right now, and she’s letting her followers in on the fun.

The set of three photos were snapped at a low angle in front of Kylie, giving a perfect view of her upper body. The 23-year-old billionaire stood under a bright blue sky with minimal clouds surrounded by palm trees. The top of a building could be seen in the corner, but it is unclear exactly what the setting of the photoshoot was given the angle of the images.

Kylie rocked a unique, abstract-floral-patterned monokini in reds, yellows and oranges for the photos. A thin strap connected the top and bottom of the piece on one side of her torso, leaving a big cut-out that showed off her toned abs and flat tummy. The top of the monokini was cut in a bandeau style that tightly hugged her chest. Meanwhile, the bottoms were cut in a V-shape that sat high on her hips, putting her curvy thighs and hourglass figure on display.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star accessorized her swimwear look with big, gold hoop earrings and a dainty gold chain around her waist. To finish off the look, Kylie’s long, black hair blew in the wind behind her.

In the first photo, Kylie kept her eyes closed as she brushed the hair away from her face with one hand. The second photo was a bit more sultry, as Kylie looked to the sky and grabbed at her chest with one hand, slightly pushing up the top of the monokini. She appeared to ditch the chain for this image, but she did wear a small necklace and several gold bangles on her wrist.

The final photo was taken as Kylie turned to her side, tugging at her top and revealing her rosy pink cheeks.

The post was an instant hit with her fans, as it garnered 1.8 million likes in less than an hour after going live. In addition, fans left nearly 10,000 comments filled with compliments for Kylie’s flawless physique.

“Omg i didnt expect this,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji. “You look SO GOOOOOOD.”

“Thank you for blessing us with this babe,” another follower added.

“Omg I love this [SIC] pictures,” a third user wrote.

Kylie hasn’t treated her fans to a swimwear photo in a while, as she has been busy using her account to promote her cosmetics and skincare lines. Earlier this week, the young entrepreneur stripped down to just a tight, pink sheet to promote the re-stock of Kylie Skin.