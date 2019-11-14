‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Admits It’s ‘Difficult’ Planning An Overseas Wedding

Stassi Schroeder is getting married in Rome, Italy.

Stassi Schroeder isn’t having the easiest time planning her 2020 wedding to fiancé Beau Clark.

During an interview with Us Weekly at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City, the Vanderpump Rules star said that planning her upcoming wedding in Italy has been a “pain,” even though she and Clark have been working with wedding planners in the months since their July engagement.

As Schroeder told the magazine on Monday, November 11, she and Clark thought that because their wedding would be an overseas, intimate affair, things would actually be easier on them.

“We’re also having a smaller, intimate wedding but no, it doesn’t, it doesn’t make it easier. It’s very difficult but it’s really fun,” she explained.

Schroeder and Clark went public with their romance in February of last year while celebrating Valentine’s Day at her West Hollywood, California apartment. Then, in July of this year, amid production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Clark popped the question to Schroeder at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

A short time after getting engaged, Schroeder opened up about her wedding budget during an episode of her podcast series, Straight Up with Stassi, noting that her entire budget would be going towards her multiple wedding dresses.

“Maybe just like two dresses … three,” she said at the time. “I just want to find out how to wear as many changes as I can.”

In addition to taking her wedding budget into consideration, Schroeder has also been thinking about who will be in attendance when she and Clark become husband and wife. Not surprisingly, she’s keeping her guest list small and not sending out invites to anyone she is not certain she wants there.

Loading...

“I’m sorry but this day isn’t about anyone else but me and Beau and if someone questions why they aren’t invited to something, I’m just sorry,” she explained.

Schroeder and Clark have been spending tons of time all over Europe since their relationship began. So, when it came time to select where she’d be walking down the aisle, it wasn’t too much of a shock to see that she’s chosen Italy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder first confirmed her wedding would be taking place in Italy during an interview with People magazine last month.

“We have hired wedding planners and have chosen the location — it is going to be in Rome, Italy,” she confirmed.