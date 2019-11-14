‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Sizzles On The Beach In Skimpy, Hot Pink Bikini

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro is back on Instagram with a smoking hot new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The new addition to the model’s feed was shared on Thursday, November 14, and was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers.

Kara appeared to be enjoying a relaxing day on the beach in the sizzling snap. The sky was cloudless, and the golden sun was shining down on the seashore, but the 25-year-old was luckily able to find some shade underneath a large white beach umbrella as she posed for the photo. As per usual, the stunner was looking incredible in her swimsuit for the day, which was a skimpy two-piece from Beach Bunny Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The model’s barely-there bikini boasted a bold, hot pink color and shiny chain straps that alone were enough to turn some heads. It consisted of a tiny top with triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, making for a seriously NSFW display. Cleavage spilled out of Kara’s bikini top from every angle, especially thanks to the number’s plunging neckline.

Kara’s matching bikini bottoms were equally as revealing as the top half of her beach day look, if not more. The piece covered only what was necessary, allowing the model to flaunt her long, toned legs as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze. It featured a unique, asymmetrical waistband, with one side being made of thin silver hoops that were linked together. The other side was made of the same bright pink material as the top, and sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The beauty completed her look with a dainty necklace and hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. Her light brown tresses were worn down in beachy waves, which were gathered to one side and spilled down over her chest. Kara also sported a minimal makeup look that included a pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s latest Instagram upload with love. As of this writing, the steamy snap has earned over 22,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform. Hundreds took their admiration a step further by heading to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Kara’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so amazing and beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that Kara was “a goddess.”

“You have a perfect body,” said another.

