Jessie James Decker Stuns In Curve-Hugging Silk Dress With Thigh-High Slit At CMAs

Jessie James Decker brought the “hot” to her Instagram page by sharing a series of photos of her sexy look from the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night. As those who follower her on social media know, Decker is no stranger to showing off her killer figure to fans in a wide range of sexy ensembles that include some runway-ready looks, as well as bikini-clad ones. In the most recent image shared for her legion of followers, Decker stunned on the red carpet.

In the hot new post that was shared on her popular page, Decker posted three new photos for her fans. In the first photo, Decker struck a pose on the red carpet in front of a white and gold step-and-repeat. The stunner posed in profile, showing off her pert derriere and toned back in a skintight silk black dress that fit her like a glove. The reality star wore her long, dyed locks up and styled in a high updo. Decker also rocked a gorgeous face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipgloss.

In the second image, Jessie faced toward the camera, flaunting some cleavage while also showing off her toned and tanned legs in a dress that featured a thigh-high slit. The third image in the series was similar to the second but featured a but gave a more full-length view of the star.

In the caption for the images, Jessie told fans that she felt like she was “90s glam.” Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned over 153,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments. While some of Decker’s fans commented on the image to let her know that she looked stunning, countless others chimed in to let her know that they love her dress. A few more just commented on the post using emoji.

“You looked stunning!! You killed it girl,” one of Decker’s fans gushed, adding a flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Glad you wore the hair up!! So beautiful,” a second social media user raved.

“Simple and beautiful! Favorite look of the night!!” another Instagrammer wrote.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Decker has shown off her killer body for fans. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Jessie flaunted her fit physique in another NSFW ensemble. That time, she wore yoga pants and a crop top. The post amassed over 143,000 likes.