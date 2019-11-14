Canadian ‘Maxim’ Model Khloe Terae Lowers Her Swimsuit To Expose Chest In Racy New Update

Khloe Terae shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she is featured in a half-lowered swimsuit that exposes her chest. On Wednesday, the Canadian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a three-picture slideshow that shows her in different poses in a gorgeous beach setting.

Users who want to take a peek at the racy photos can do so here. In all photos, Terae — who is best known for having been featured in magazines such as Maxim and Playboy— is posing against the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea in Santorini, Greece, as the geotag she included with her post suggests. She is wearing a white one-piece swimsuit whose top part is lowered onto her lower body. To cover herself up, Terae used her hands to cover up her breasts in the first photo.

In the second and third shots, Terae is posing with her back to the camera. This allows the viewer to see that the suit features a thong bottom, which puts her booty fully on display. She is not covering her chest in these photos since she isn’t facing the onlooker. According to the tag she added to her post, the swimsuit is courtesy of Alt Swim, an Australian brand of swimwear.

For the photo shoot, Terae accessorized her look with a patterned hand wrap and a few bracelets. Her makeup consists of a black cat eye eyeliner that gives her gaze a powerful depth. A touch of bronzer on her cheeks help accentuate the structure of her face.

Since going live, the post — which Terae shared with her impressive 2.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 16,700 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time period, the photo also raked in upwards of 300 comments.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about the stunning photo shoot, and also to compliment Terae’s beauty.

“La life = beach days in the winter,” one user said.

Loading...

“Amazing picture, said another, trailing the words with a series of emoji blowing a heart kiss.

“Dance baby dance baby,” a third one wrote, referencing Terae’s caption.

This isn’t the first topless photo she shares with her Instagram fans as of recent. As The Inquisitr has written, Terae took to her page just a few days ago to post a snapshot of herself wearing nothing except for a barely-there thong. As she had her back turned to the camera, she put her pert booty on full display.