Deval Patrick Enters 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary

Deval Patrick, former Massachusetts governor and a managing director at Bain Capital, has officially jumped into the 2020 presidential primary as a member of the Democratic Party, CNN reports. The move comes not long after Michael Bloomberg filed as a candidate in the Alabama Democratic primary, fueling rumors that he planned to enter the presidential race and less than three months before the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

“In a spirit of profound gratitude for all the country has given to me, with a determination to build a better, more sustainable, more inclusive American Dream for the next generation, I am today announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Patrick said in a video on his official website.

Patrick previously said he was not going to run for president, citing the “cruelty of our elections process” and the effect it would have on the people close to him. But the decision reportedly weighed on Patrick, and on Wednesday, he allegedly began telling friends and allies that he was jumped into the race.

With the Democratic field already crowded, Patrick will have a tough time carving out an image. In his announcement video, he used his announcement video to present himself as someone who will unify the divided country.

“I admire and respect the candidates in the Democratic field. They bring a richness of ideas and experience and a depth of character that makes me proud to be a Democrat. But if the character of the candidates is an issue in every election, this time is about the character of the country.”

"With high hopes, for everyone everywhere."@DevalPatrick files paperwork for the New Hampshire primary. pic.twitter.com/pVHpDILEXV — The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2019

Loading...

The 63-year-old lawyer is opposed to the Medicare for All plan pushed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and — like Joe Biden — does not believe that attacking the rich is the path to victory. Yahoo News reports that one of Patrick’s potential lanes could be as a “business-friendly pragmatist” that has more experience than Pete Buttigieg and is not as old as Biden.

Although Patrick’s Bain Capital biography has disappeared, Rolling Stone dug it up. The page highlighted Patrick’s role as Governor of Massachusetts as well as his work at The Coca-Cola Company and Texaco, Inc. The bio also went into Patrick’s legal background and his appointment to Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division by former president Bill Clinton.

Much like former president Barack Obama, Patrick has frequently shared personal stories from his upbringing in Chicago, which has drawn him comparisons to the former president.