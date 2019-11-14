Brielle Biermann Shows Off Curvy Backside In Insanely Tight Pink Leggings & Matching Bra

Brielle Biermann is sizzling in her most recent social media share that includes a skintight pink ensemble. The blond bombshell is no stranger to showing off her killer figure for fans in a number of NSFW outfits that range from bikinis to crop tops and plenty of other scandalous outfits. In the most recent shot that was shared for her loyal fans, the blond-haired beauty sizzled in a workout-chic look.

In the caption of the image, the Don’t Be Tardy star told fans that she has been going to the gym consistently in recent weeks and because of this, she has been seeing great results. Brielle also tagged her trainer in the post, thanking him for pushing her to do her best in the gym. In the photo itself, the stunner snapped a selfie in the mirror of what appeared to be her home. Biermann faced her backside to the camera, holding up her phone in her left hand and looking over her shoulder.

The bombshell wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to just a hint of makeup that included eyeliner and mascara. Her amazing figure was on full display in the image while clad in a pair of insanely tight pink leggings that showed off her curvy backside. She paired the look with a purple and pink colored bra while showing off her toned arms and back to the camera.

The post has only been live on the reality star’s account for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her fans with over 12,000 likes and 190-plus comments. Some of Brielle’s fans were quick to comment on the image to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more dropped a line to applaud Brielle for all of her hard work in the gym.

“Your body is literally perfect,” one fan commented on the stunning new photo post.

Loading...

“Have mercy Girl!!! You better put that thang away before you hurt somebody with it!!! Lol,” another social media user joked.

“You look great! You have the nicest body shape ever. I’m so jealous!,” a third Instagram user wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Biermann showed off her beautiful figure in another NSFW outfit, this time a pink dress that offered generous views of cleavage. In the photo, the stunner tagged herself at the famed Nobu in Malibu and the shot earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 87,000 likes and well over 2,000 comments.